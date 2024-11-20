India-CARICOM Summit to feature distinguished speakers, know key areas of discussion

The key areas of discussion will include energy transformation, infrastructure development, Agriculture, health, technology, innovation, and more.

The India-CARICOM Summit is just a few hours away, and several CARICOM heads have landed in Georgetown, Guyana for the highly anticipated event. The heads of the delegation at the event will deliver special addresses targeting regional affairs and areas of collaboration with India.

The Secretary General of CARICOM, Dr Carla Barnett will inaugurate the event. As the speaker of the opening ceremony, she will highlight the agenda of the summit and shed light on common Caribbean affairs.

KEY AREAS OF DISCUSSION DURING INDIA-CARICOM SUMMIT

STRENGTHENING OF ECONOMIC AND COMMERCIAL RELATIONS BETWEEN THE CARIBBEAN COMMUNITY AND INDIA

The representative of Antigua and Barbuda, Prime Minister Gaston Browne along with his delegation will discuss possible areas for the strengthening of the economic and commercial relations between the Caribbean region and India.

Joining him will be the Prime Minister of Barbados, Mia Mottley, who will express similar views on the collaboration. Both Prime Ministers are expected to deliver special addresses sharing their deep insights and views on the current and possible areas of collaboration with the Prime Minister of India.

ENERGY AND INFRASTRUCTURE

The heads of delegation for Trinidad and Tobago and Saint Vincent and Grenadines will discuss possible areas for partnerships within the Energy and Infrastructure sector, that is one of the most crucial industries of the Caribbean.

The Prime Minister of Trinidad and Tobago, Keith Rowley, will also focus on strengthening cooperation. He will also participate in CARICOM’s second regional symposium on violence.

Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and Grenadines, Ralph Gonsalves, will join PM Rowley for the discussion over Energy and Infrastructure to express his views on creating a more sustainable and resilient infrastructure and plans.

The leaders will address the issues and discuss possible areas of collaboration with India, while also sharing their Prime Minister's views on the matter.

AGRICULTURE AND FOOD SECURITY

President Irfaan Ali of Guyana, will give a brief address on Agriculture in the Caribbean and how it plays a crucial role in the region’s economy. The address from the head of Guyana’s delegation is also expected to discuss the CARICOM’s 25 by 25 agenda.

This agenda which is an initiative by the members of CARICOM aims at ensuring food security and safety among the Caribbean nations. The agenda’s ultimate aim is to reduce food imports in the Caribbean leading to a stronger economic development of the small island states.

With one of the best agricultural economy’s in the world, Indian PM Modi’s words regarding the agricultural affairs and its promotion, will be worth noting.

HEALTH AND PHARMACEUTICALS

With a degree in Medicine, Prime Minister Terrance Drew will share his experience and his take over the progress that Caribbean has made over the years in the health industry. The Prime Minister and head of the delegation of St Kitts and Nevis is expected to discuss further advancements and improvements to be followed.

TECHNOLOGY AND INNOVATION

Prime Minister Dickon Mitchell, the CARICOM Chair, and Prime Minister Andrew Holness of Jamaica will discuss areas of technological advancement and innovation. The discussions will focus on crucial development strategies that the Caribbean can draw inspiration from India.

Prime Minister of Jamaica, who recently visited India for an official meet, loved the concept of UPI payments (a digital transaction platform) and aimed at introducing a similar interface in Jamaica. Hence, it is expected to see a review by Jamaican Prime Minister regarding UPI at the event.

HUMAN RESOURCES AND CAPACITY BUILDING

The head of Dominica’s delegation, Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit who is also considered as one of the most influential Caribbean leaders, will discuss strategies to bridge the skill gap among youth with special reference to India’s partnership with the Caribbean.

The conversation may include a discussion on education, youth training and encouragement to create a brighter future for the upcoming generation.

GLOBAL AND REGIONAL ISSUES

The discussion about the regional issues in the Caribbean will be a highlight of India-CARICOM Summit. The heads of the delegation from Saint Lucia and Belize will discuss the rising political situation in Haiti.

However, the major focus will be addressing climate change and its effects that the small island states are facing. It will also include a thorough discussion on reforms of international Financial Institutions and UN Matters.

PEOPLE TO PEOPLE CONTACTS AND STRENGTHENING OF CULTURAL LINKAGES

The Bahamas and Suriname, which will be represented by their head of states, will discuss the huge impact of Indian Diaspora in the Caribbean, highlighting the Cultural similarities and growing cooperation.

This discussion will also focus on creating more valuable partnerships between both the nations to facilitate a vibrant linkage of Indians to the Caribbean culture.

Indian Prime Minister, Narendra Modi has already arrived to Georgetown, Guyana and several other delegates from across the Caribbean have also reached the airport to attend the event which holds a great importance to both CARICOM and India.

The previous and first India-CARICOM summit took place in 2019 and this year it is expected to be a more successful and comprehensive event, which will aim for the betterment of the people of the Caribbean.