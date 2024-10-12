Grenada: Construction of 27 new houses commences in Carriacou

The foundations for the prefabricated houses have been laid and will be completed soon.

12th of October 2024

Grenada: The construction work has commenced for 27 new houses in Carriacou following the passage of Hurricane Beryl. The houses donated by a voluntary organization in Trinidad are being constructed at Harvey Vale, Carriacou

The foundations for the prefabricated houses have been laid and will be completed soon. As the foundation work is completed, houses will be transported to the construction site for assembly. 

The wooden structured houses will be of great relief for citizens across Harvey Vale as almost every building was ravaged across the island due to Hurricane Beryl. 

The government of Grenada has also been actively engaged in the construction of houses across the sister islands to provide the residents with a secure facility. The authorities have constructed more than 50 hurricane-resilient houses. 

These houses are being constructed under the Build Back Better project, under which the houses will be constructed to provide the residents with each and every facility. 

The construction work of these houses has been led following the construction of all the necessary facilities across the island which got severely damaged in the hurricane. The construction of these facilities was led in collaboration with the Guyana Defence Force, who helped the nation to build back better from the damage of Beryl.

The Guyana Defence Force notably deployed 50 troops for the recovery efforts in Carriacou and Petite Martinique. The troops helped in the repair work of damaged electrical lines and the construction of facilities including hospitals, police stations, and more. 

The contribution of these GDF troops was celebrated by the Grenadian authorities in a special ceremony. The ceremony included flag hoisting and honouring the contribution of the troops with a lunch. 

Notably, the sister islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique were heavily damaged by Beryl, which was a Category 5 hurricane. Beryl left several homeless and left the residents of the island behind others with a significant decline in the economy. 

The Category 5 hurricane left almost everyone on the island homeless, students without schools, police officers without their offices, and business owners without their businesses. Following the damage of the catastrophic disaster, each and every person on the island came ahead and significantly contributed to the island’s improvement. 

The construction of new houses is another milestone and necessity for residents in Carriacou and Petite Martinique, which will provide them with a place to live and start their new lives after the disaster.

