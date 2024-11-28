Mas Domnik 2025 official calendar released
28th of November 2024
Roseau, Dominica: The official calendar of the CARNIVAL, Mas Domnik 2025 has been announced for the audience to showcase the vibrating colours, pulsating rhythms and cultural extravaganza.
Under the theme- “The Real Mas”, the events including Calypso beats, jazz music and Reggae culture will enhance the offerings of Dominica from January 7 to March 5, 2025. The carnival will be opened on January 18, 2025, with several fringe events and main events.
The events will be kickstarted with Jazz in the City Carnival Edition on January 7, 2025, followed by Reggae on the Boardwalk on January 9, 2025. Jazz in the City Carnival Edition will be held on January 14, 2025, and Reggae on the Boardwalk on January 16, 2025.
Other events for the month will include Jazz in the City Carnival Edition on January 21, 2025, Reggae on the Boardwalk on January 23, 2025, Pan in the City on January 24, 2025, Portsmouth Town Carnival on January 25, 2025, Jazz in the City Carnival Edition on January 28, 2025, and Reggae on the Boardwalk on January 30, 2025.
February Calendar for Mas Domnik
On Feb 1, 2025:
· St Joseph Village Carnival
· Calypso Quarter Finals
On Feb 4, 2025:
· Jazz in the City Carnival Edition
On Feb 6, 2025:
· Reggae on the Boardwalk
On Feb 8, 2025:
· Vody Party
On Feb 11, 2025:
· Jazz in the City Carnival Edition
On Feb 13, 2025:
· Reggae on the Boardwalk
On Feb 14, 2025:
· Calypso Semi Finals
On Feb 15, 2025
· Grandby Village Carnival
· Calypso Semi Finals
On Feb 16, 2025
· Carnival Princess Show
On Feb 18, 2025
· Jazz in the City Carnival Edition
On Feb 20, 2025
· Reggae on the Boardwalk
On Feb 22, 2025
· AMP’D
· Marigot Village Carnival
· Mother’s Queen Pageant
· Mahaut Village Carnival
On Feb 23, 2025
· Wine Down
· Miss Teen Dominica
On Feb 26, 2025
· Roll Call- Who's Going to Rio?
On Feb 27, 2025
· Carnival Gopwell
· Miss Dominica Pageant
On Feb 28, 2025
· Sunrise
· Welcome to Paradise
· Drift- The Barge Boat Party
March Calendar of Dominica Carnival
On March 1, 2025
· Brunch’D - All Inclusive Food and Drinks
· Stranded @ The Beach, the Bikini Special
· Calypso Grand Finals
· Viva La Carnival
On March 2, 2025
· Opulence
· Original Carnival Souse and Punch
· Dimanche Gras Dance with Swinging’ Stars Fort Young Hotel
· Kiddies Carnival
On March 3, 2025
· J'ouvert Week
· Carnival Monday
On March 4, 2025
· Carnival Tuesday
On March 5, 2025
· Kalinago Territory event
