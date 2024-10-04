Construction has progressed rapidly in the Dumfries area, where 9 new houses will be built under the project.

Grenada: Construction has been initiated in Carriacou and Petite Martinique to address the housing needs of the people who suffered from the damage caused by Hurricane Beryl. Under this effort, the government has led separate constructions to build more than 50 houses across the sister islands.

The construction has progressed rapidly in the Dumfries area, where 9 new houses will be constructed under the project. The foundation work has been initiated at the construction site and the authorities have hired 3 contractors to manage this project.

Apart from the housing initiative led in the Dumfries area, the authorities are also committed to building back stronger and providing the community with better housing. The authorities have led the project ‘Build Back Better’ under which 7 houses are currently taking shape.

Project Build Back Better is a wider initiative led by the authorities to create 50 hurricane-resilient houses by December. Under this project, the houses will be constructed to provide almost every facility to the owners. Every house will be constructed with the dimensions of 27 feet x 22 feet.

Grenada: 50 Hurricane resilient houses set for construction in Carriacou and Petite Martinique

The houses will include two 10x10 Bedrooms, a Bathroom & Toilet, a Living Room, a Kitchen, an open space, and a Water Tank. Some of the special features include a Parapet Roof, a water Harvesting project, a Concrete Frame building, Natural Lighting, and Solar Lights.

The sister islands of Carriacou and Petite Martinique received heavy damage from the devastating Hurricane Beryl, which cost the authorities a huge loss and a lot of rehabilitation work. The islands notably received help from other regions of the Caribbean both in terms of financial help and physical aid.

The role of Guyana Police Force remained the most crucial in driving the islands towards rehabilitation and faster recovery. Their efforts in supporting Carriacou and Petite Martinique were notably appreciated by the authorities in Grenada through a special ceremony held to honour their work.

This steadfast support from Guyanese workers helped every facility in Guyana to have a timely completion. The Police Stations are now open, the schools have commenced, power lines are repaired and all other works have been completed.

However, the need for better hurricane-resilient housing remains, which is expected to be completed soon as the construction work of the same is progressing rapidly.