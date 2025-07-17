Belize: Boat explosion in San Pedro forces immediate evacuation

The captain escaped the boat and dived into water to escape the blaze and safely made it to the shore.

Belize: A passenger boat exploded yesterday in San Pedro, Belize, forcing the captain to make an immediate evacuation.

As per reports, the fuel tank of the boat exploded, while the boat was sailing near shore. The captain escaped the boat and dived into water to escape the blaze and safely made it to the shore.

The video getting viral on social media from the incident shows the vessel spinning out of control and exploding near a crowded dock. Immediately after thick black smoke and flames were seen.

According to sources, the boat belonged to island divers on Ambergris Caye. It was also revealed that the boat just left the gas station before the blast occurred and there was n no passengers except the captain. Reports from local media have revealed that the captain sustained first degree burns to his face and foot and is being treated at the Polyclinic in San Pedro.

The boat however kept going burning in the sea until it crashed into a dock near Babylon Beach. Unconfirmed reports and early investigations cite that the explosion may have occurred due to a leak in the fuel tank and an ignition from a battery on the boat.

While the investigations were launched an official statement regarding the incident is yet awaited by the authorities regarding the cause of explosion or any injuries.

Stay tuned with Associates Times for more details.