Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival returns with local, international artists

Castries, Saint Lucia: The 2025 Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival will open its curtains on April 30, 2025, with some unique activities and events of celebration of music and culture. Starting with “Gretchen Wilson” and “Sizzla”, the event promised to bring unforgettable experience for the patrons and the citizens until May 11, 2025.

The night will be opened with signature performances of Lady LAVA, Trilla G, Nice, Pudaz DVP and a Saint Lucia All Star Cast. The performers are local and regional artistes of the Caribbean who will showcase the significance of calypso, soca and steelpan beats.

Matteo Mancuso will feature the performance of Etienne Charles and Manasa Edward (Pan Jazz) on May 6, 2025, under theme- “Pure Jazz.”

Kingdom Night

The night will be held on May 7, 2025 where performers will entertain the patrons with a showcase of local musical heritage. Regional icons such as Chandler Moore, Naomi Raine and More, Cleopatra Jules, Schreffler Maxwell, Vincent Pierre, Anshel and Jack Worship will grace the stage of the kingdom night.

The show is one of much-anticipated event in Saint Lucia Jazz and Arts Festival where platform is given to the local artistes and singers to showcase their talents.

Pure Jazz

Scheduled for May 8, 2025, the event promises to be a unique blend of the music and culture showcase where artistes will perform local musica of Sain Lucia. Jazzmeia Horn will perform to welcome Olympia Vitals, aiming to celebrate sports achievements of the country.

Caribbean Fusion

The fusion of the Caribbean and Saint Lucian culture will be displayed in the event on May 9, 2025, with performance of Benie Man and Bounty Killer. They will be joined other artistes including Patrice Roberts, Yung Bredda, Ricky T- The Story.

World Beats

The international stage will grace the stage in Saint Lucia with Summer Walker, Ruger, Joe Dwet File, Tabou Combo, Barbara Cadet, Semi Francis, Sly and Friends on May 10, 2025.

The Winter Celebration

The last event of the festival will be Winter Celebrate where performances such as John Legend will enhance the experience of the tourists. Earth, Wind and Fire will be played on stage. He will be joined by Richard Payne, Ronald Doo Hinkson with Show the World, The Lao Tizer Band Featuring Elloitt Yamin, Eric Marienthal, Karen Briggs and Chieli Minucci will be headliners in the event on May 11, 2025.

For the early birds, 15% off has been announced for the tickets of the festival.