Texas women dies from brain eating bacteria found in her tap water

In a horrific turn of events, a woman from Texas who used her regular tap water as a nasal rinse died after bacteria found in the same slowly ate up her brain. The woman aged 71-years-old only got to know about the brain infection when she started having seizures and was rushed to hospital.

As per the report shared by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the woman used a nasal irrigation device, which she filled up with unboiled tap water, which led to the fatal infection. The report outlined that the water used was from her RV at a campground.

CDC outlined that the water was not properly disinfected and contained strains of Naegleria Fowleri, which is a brain eating bacteria. The woman later started having seizures to which she was rushed to hospital, and recieved medical treatment for 8 days before she died after the onset of the symptoms.

A laboratory testing was then also performed, which confirmed that there was a presence of N. Fowleri in the woman’s cerebrospinal fluid. The CDC Report then also shed light on the water quality and stressed that the incident highlihgts the potential for serious health risks, which are associated with the improper use of nasal irrigation devices.

They also emphasized on the importance of maintaining the RV Water quality and ensuring that the municipal water systems adhere properly to the regulatory standards. In report to the tragic incident, a thorough investigation was also performed to find out the exact cause of the woman’s death and the circumstances involved.

These investigations performed by the Texas Department of State of Health Services revealed that the woman performed the nasal irrigation at least four days prior to when she fell ill. The investigations, however failed to reveal the exact source of water that whether it was the RV water tank or the municipal water system.