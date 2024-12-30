Farewell to a Statesman: Jimmy Carter’s journey ends at 100

Jimmy Carter died after fighting with brain and liver cancer, and was kept in hospice care for more than 2 years.

Former US President, Jimmy Carter, passed away at the age of 100 on Sunday after 2 years of hospice care. The former president took his last breath at his home in Plains, Georgia surrounded by his loved ones.

The political leader who served as the 39th President of US, was known for his kindness and humanitarian efforts he led. The world is now mourning the political leader, remembering him for all the good work he has done for them.

President Donald Trump wrote a heartfelt note remembering him and noted the challenges faced by Jimmy as pivotal for the country.

“The challenges Jimmy faced as President came at a pivotal time for our country and he did everything in his power to improve the lives of all Americans. For that, we all owe him a debt of gratitude,” he wrote.

President Biden shared multiple posts on his X account, recalling the legacy of Jimmy Carter. In one of the post, he shared a picture of Jimmy Carter along with him, and wrote a heartfelt note in the caption.

“Over six decades, Jill and I had the honor of calling Jimmy Carter a dear friend. But, what’s extraordinary about Jimmy Carter, though, is that millions of people throughout America and the world who never met him thought of him as a dear friend as well,” President Biden said.

In another post shared by Biden, he called Carter as the ‘Man of all times’ as he stated, “When I look at Jimmy Carter, I see a man not only for our times, but for all times. A man who embodied the most fundamental human values we can never let slip away. And while we may never see his likes again, we would all do well to try to be a little more like Jimmy Carter.”

Delta Airlines also shared a video on their social media, where the former president is seen shaking hands with everyone on the plane, and they wrote, “that's who he was. Someone who treated people as people.”

Every time Jimmy Carter flew Delta, he shook hands with each person on the plane. Because that's who he was. Someone who treated people as people.

King Charles, of the Royal Family while extending his condolences called Jimmy Carter as committed public servant, devoted to promoting peace and human rights.

“It was with great sadness that I learned of the death of former President Carter. He was a committed public servant and devoted his life to promoting peace and human rights. His dedication and humility served as an inspiration to many, and I remember with great fondness his visit to the United Kingdom in 1977. My thoughts and prayers are with President Carter's family and the American people at this time,” King Charles wrote in his statement.

King Charles, of the Royal Family while extending his condolences called Jimmy Carter as committed public servant, devoted to promoting peace and human rights.

Many other including Bill Clinton, NASA, Justin Trudeau, and Kamla Harris extended their condolences to the late President and remembered him for all of his good work.

We are saddened by the passing of President Jimmy Carter, who contributed to the Voyager Golden Record currently traveling through interstellar space.



Carter's message of peace continues to reach across the "vast and awesome universe." pic.twitter.com/pV2d3tssYy — NASA (@NASA) December 29, 2024

Hillary's and my statement on the passing of President Jimmy Carter:

Jimmy Carter’s legacy is one of compassion, kindness, empathy, and hard work. He served others both at home and around the world his entire life — and he loved doing it. He was always thoughtful and generous with his advice to me.



My deepest condolences to the Carter family,… — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 29, 2024

Our world is a better place because of President Carter. His life and legacy continue to inspire me — and will inspire generations to come. — Vice President Kamala Harris

Remembering Jimmy Carter: Tributes to be paid

To honor the longest-lived President of USA, the empire state building shined in colors of Red, White and Blue as a tribute to Jimmy Carter’s life. The US Flags all across the country will be flown to half-staff for the coming 30 days, which marks as the longest mourning period till date. President Joe Biden also called for a state funeral for the deceased president in a statement and called him a ‘Statesman’. Empire state building pays tribute to Jimmy Carter A National Day of Mourning to pay tribute to the former US President has been announced by the authorities. January 9 will be a national holiday; all schools, government offices and buildings will shut down in his honor.

Jimmy Carter cause of Death

This is to be noted that, Jimmy Carter died after struggling with cancer, in his 90s and was kept in hospice care for more than two years at his home in Plains, Georgia. Jimmy Carter suffered from cancer both in his brain and liver. He was surrounded by his close ones, when he counted his last breath before he made his journey to heaven.

Hospice Care is a period, when an individual is provided with each and every comfort and support, he needs as he nears his/her death. Hospice care does not refer to speeding or delaying death; however, it focuses on relieving the patient from all sorts of trauma and controlling pain.

When was Jimmy Carter president?

Jimmy Carter led the US as the 39th President from 20th January 1977 to 21st January 1981. He only served for the US once in his life but ended up as one of the longest lived and one of the most respected leaders in US history.

Was Jimmy Carter a good President?

During his tenure, Jimmy Carter focused on creating new opportunities for the development of the nation, which included national energy policy focusing on conservation, price control of goods, and inclusion of new technologies into the system

He also created healthcare reforms and signed multiple agreements that focused on creating better possibilities in several sectors including healthcare, education and more. The former US President was active in public engagements and often tend to listen to their problems which landed him into a good place in the hearts of residents.

His work and contributions to the US are cherished by many till date, and the wishes and respect he has received on social media following his death has landed him into a place of a ‘good president’.

What did Jimmy Carter Said about his wife?

Jimmy Carter always stated that he is ‘blessed’ to marry his wife Rosalynn Carter. In one of his interviews in 2015 he recalled the moments he met his wife Rosalynn, on the front steps of the Methodist Church and immediately fell in love with her.