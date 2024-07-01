Eye of Beryl makes landfall on Carriacou, gusty winds threatening Tobago

The eye of Beryl which is the category 4 Hurricane made landfall on Carriacou Island at 11: 10 am on Monday with sustained winds of 150 mph

As per the Met Department and National Hurricane Centre, the sustained winds of over 150 mph are capable enough to form a Category Five Hurricane. The storm is still on track to head into the Caribbean with Jamaica already under a Hurricane Watch as impacts look likely along that island.

The destruction has been posing threats to the country as the government also implemented a state of emergency for seven days in wake of the Hurricane Beryl. Now, the situation has been getting severe with heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.

In addition to that, Beryl is nearing the southern Windward Island and is expected to make severe situations across the Caribbean. The Hurricane is expected to remain powerful as it moves across the Caribbean Sea later this week.

However, some weakening is expected in the central Caribbean as the Warnings for Saint Lucia and Tropical Storm Watch have been discontinued by Saint Lucia and Dominica. The situation would remain an extremely dangerous major hurricane as its core moves through the Windward Islands in the eastern Caribbean.

Potentially catastrophic hurricane-force winds, a life-threatening storm surge, and damaging waves are expected when Beryl passes over portions of Windward Islands with the highest risk of the core in St Vincent and the Grenadines and Grenada.

However, the Tropical Storm Warning is still in effect for Trinidad and Hurricane Warning is in place for Tobago as the conditions at Lammy Road, Argyle, Tobago have been getting severe over the last few hours with winds having increased at Crown Point.

The gusty winds have stood between 46 KM/H and 54 KM/H. Team India and South Africa has been stranded at Barbados due to the inclement weather and flight disruptions.