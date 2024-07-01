Hurricane Beryl: Destruction at Barbados airport

The Beryl's winds were earlier to 140 mph, and just minutes after it increased to 150 mph

Barbados: As Beryl turns into a category four hurricane, a path of destruction could be seen across the Caribbean islands affected by the disaster. Recent photos have surfaced showing its impact at the Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados.

The destruction shows how the hurricane has once again left the Small Island Developing States in a tragic condition. Notably, following the World Cup, the victorious Indian cricket team is stuck in Barbados due to the shutdown of the airport.

The Government of Barbados has announced a “state of emergency”, advising people to exercise extreme caution. The authorities also asked people not to get into a state of panic and remain indoors until the storm is over.

