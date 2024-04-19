Emily Odwin becomes first Barbadian to win American Collegiate Conference Champion

Emily Odwin has recorded the history of becoming the first golfer from Barbados who secured the title of American Collegiate Conference Champion.

She secured the title at the 2024 American Athletic Conference Women’s Golf Championship, where she played with her SMU Mustang University team. With her performance, she overcame a nine-stroke and became the champion, making the team win the tournament for the second time.

At the initial time of the game, Odwin secured five spots on the leaderboard and finished in the fifth position in the round. After some time, she shot a three-under 33 on the back nine and gained the upper position in the standings.

This has led her to win the championship which made secured the appreciation from across Barbados. Emily Odwin joined the Mustang team shortly after she retired and transferred from Texas University. With her position in the team, she played for Mustangs in seven starts this season and finished four games by standing in the top ten list.

She has also become the first player from Barbados to play NCAA division golf and created history for the golf industry. In March, the Mustangs showcased great performance at the Chevron Collegiate and secured victory with a margin of four shots. The team achieved an impressive score of 33 and became the champions.

Odwin was a former student at Queen’s College who has been delivering a remarkable performance in several championships. She set several records with a new personal best and card rounds of 69-68-70 for a total of -9, and finished T-6 in a highly competitive field of 89 players representing 16 different schools from across the USA.

Following this success, the Mustangs continued their winning streak at ‘The Show’ in Las Vegas, securing back-to-back titles with another outstanding performance from Emily. She shot rounds of 72-72-69, finishing 3 under par and claiming 6th place in the 77-player field.

Netizens lauded her and the team for representing Barbados on a big stage with great performance. One added that this is great and everyone should support Odwin who has been working hard in the golf field. She has been making the sports sector flourish at the international level, which is great for Barbados.

Others mentioned that this is a great opportunity for the country to enhance the sports sector so that players like Odwin could achieve their dreams at the global level and make the country proud.