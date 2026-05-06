Barbados: Gunshots Fired Near Nursery School in St. Michael

The Barbados National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations condemned the shooting, calling for urgent action to protect children and ensure school safety.

Barbados: Gunshots were fired just meters from a nursery school on Sorrel Lane, Eden Lodge, St. Michael, on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at approximately 8:25 am. The intended victim ran to safety, and police at District ‘A’ Station have launched an investigation into the incident.

As per the police reports the incident took place when the attacker approached a man and started firing several gunshots. The victim immediately ran and fled the area saving himself. The incident did not result in any deaths or injuries but the closeness of the violence to a school had resulted in indignation among the residents near the area and parents.

The residents and the parent teacher association have condemned this attack and added pressure on the authorities to take strict action.

The timing of the attack also coincided with the start of the school day along with primary school children sitting for the common entrance examinations.

One distraught resident whose grandson attends the school showed his disbelief at indifference for innocent lives. He said that the shooter or whoever they are does not care about man, woman or child. He also added that such type of violence is unacceptable.

Residents have made a direct appeal to the government for a more strict investigation. One of the residents pleaded to the Prime Minister to do something about this crime.

The Barbados National Council of Parent-Teacher Associations (BNCPTA) which is led by Nicole Brathwaite has also shown her discontent. Brathwaite described the violent attacks as a fundamental breach of the safety which the schools are supposed to provide.

She said, “The BNCPTA condemned this shooting in the strongest terms.” she further added, “This is not just unfortunate; this is unacceptable.”

As the news about this incident went viral many parents rushed towards the scene. The BNCPTA issued an urgent plea for the people to keep their composure in order to ensure that emergency responders and law enforcement teams are working towards securing the area and account for all students.

Apart from the immediate response to the shooting the BNCPTA moved towards a broader demand for societal vigilance. It made a point and called on the public to move from shock to action and urged for a national effort to get rid of the violence from the places where children live and learn.

As per the information up to late Tuesday, no arrests have been made and police have not yet confirmed the motive behind the attack. Further investigations are undergoing.