PM Skerrit responds to Roseau fire, pledges support for affected families

Dominica: A major fire erupted in Dominica’s capital, Roseau, early on the morning of May 6, 2026, leaving 10 buildings damaged. This marks the second major fire to strike the country, causing widespread destruction. In response, Prime Minister Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit announced an immediate investigation and vowed, “We will treat this matter with the urgency and seriousness it deserves.”

PM Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit during his press conference on 6th May, 2026 said, “[the] fire and emergency services responded swiftly and professionally.” He commended every officer and volunteer who placed themselves in harm’s way to contain the blaze and protect lives and property.

He also mentioned that the Government of Dominica stands firmly with the people affected in any way due to the fire in Roseau Valley. He added that the relevant social support agencies are being mobilized to provide immediate assistance, and the government will ensure that those impacted will receive the support they need during this difficult time.

PM Dr. Skerrit called for investigation and serious attention to this matter. Under this investigation every detail will be researched including the cause, circumstances and any factor that may have contributed to the fire.

Dr. Skerrit also emphasized strengthening fire safety measures, improve enforcement and ensure that every possible step is taken to protect lives and property in Dominica. Alongside he urged fire and ambulance services to raise awareness of fire prevention, safety practices and emergency preparedness among residents and business owners.

At the press conference, Roseau Central Parliamentary Representative Melissa Poponne Skerrit also addressed the situation and described the incident as destructive. She also confirmed that the area affected consists of the whole block between Kennedy Avenue and Great Marlborough Street.

The incident has damaged ten buildings in total and out of these eight buildings are severely damaged. Apart from these, two additional structures consisted of minor damage.

The fire left its mark on Bobby’s Bar, Jim’s Cuisine and Family Chinese Restaurant. As per the reports attorney Joshua Francis also suffered major losses after his law chambers were damaged in the blaze.

This fire has resulted in heavy losses to the business owners and has left families displaced facing the loss of their livelihoods.