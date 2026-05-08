Bar owner robbed by armed trio in Woodland, Trinidad

A 52-year-old bar owner was robbed of a gold chain and cellphone by three armed men in Woodland, Trinidad; police are investigating.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 52-year-old bar owner in Woodland, Trinidad, was robbed by three armed men on Tuesday, May 5. The suspects stole a Cuban link gold chain valued at $8,000 TT and a Samsung cellphone.

According to police reports, the incident took place on Tuesday, at around 10:00 p.m., when the victim was running his business in the establishment. While the establishment was open, three masked men armed with weapons entered the establishment and announced a robbery.

Upon announcing the robbery, the suspects armed with cutlass and metal pipe threatened the victim, the owner of the establishment, following which the victim got scared and did nothing. After that the suspects robbed the victim and stole a Cuban link gold chain valued at $8,000 TT and a Samsung cellphone.

After robbing the victim, the suspects fled the scene along Pluck Road in a grey Toyota Aqua, registration number PDS 398. The victim then contacted the local police officers who on arrival launched their investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The officers then also launched a probe into the suspects and are reviewing CCTV footage of the area to locate the vehicle and suspects. Officers further urged the people with information to come forward and help them in identifying or locating the robbers.

Authorities further described the suspects so that people can easily identify them and help officers. One suspect is described as a dark skinned man, medium build, about 5’5” tall, wearing a black hoodie and blue ¾ pants with a black mask at the time of the incident.

The second suspect is described as a slim build man and about 5’10” tall, who was armed with a cutlass and dressed in a black hoodie and blue long pants with a black mask. While the third is described as slim built, was armed with a metal pipe.

Investigation into the matter is ongoing and further details will be provided when available.