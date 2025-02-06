PM Roosevelt Skerrit sheds light on progressive initiatives of Jan 2025

Roseau, Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit shed light on series of initiatives that have been launched in January 2025. He said that the steps will ensure the overall growth of Dominica, promoting development in agriculture, community enhancement and tourism.

In the first step, the government of Dominica launched its 2025 “Town Hall Meeting Series,” aiming to enhance community interactions. The first session was held in Trafalgar where the government officials and citizens engaged through a constructive dialogue and addressed concerns of the national development updates.

The second initiative included the aim of the government is to review Dominica’s minimum wage and the work is underway in establishing Public-Private Sector Committee. It will be assigned to provide policy recommendations that will facilitate the enhanced review of corporate income tax and minimum wage.

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Blue and Green Economy signed a contract on January 10 with Ace Engineering Ltd. The contract will facilitate the construction of a Citrus Certification Facility in Londonderry which will mark a major step for positioning the country as a leading citrus producer in the Caribbean region.

The facility is aimed at providing quality to crops, making Dominica export citrus and enhancing the agricultural sector of Dominica.

The government also signed a contract for the construction of the Kalinago Multipurpose Centre and Emergency Shelter. The contract was signed on January 6 with the staging of the groundbreaking ceremony on January 31, aiming to start the official construction of the facility. The centre will provide a safe haven during disasters. It will also serve as the versatile space where cultural and social activities are held within the Kalinago Territory.

Dominica also signed a contract for the renovation of the roof of the Arawak House of Culture which is one of the beloved spaces of the country. The contract was signed on January 7 which is aimed at providing the country a venue for artistic and cultural expression.

An Electoral Reform Consultation was hosted by Dominica Business Forum where they outlined their commitment towards modernized electoral processes. Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit participated in the event and emphasized the significance of the open dialogue on critical matters of Dominica.

Dominica Grammar School will be opened in June 2025 as the construction has reached significant part. On the other hand, $8 million Chatwell Feeder Road has been completed which has provided a vital link for farmers and also enhanced the market for agricultural products.