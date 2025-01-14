Dancehall Sensation Shensea graces One Nation Music Festival

Under the theme- “One People, One Love, One Nation,” the festival brought stellar performances from local and international artistes.

Antigua and Barbuda: The highly anticipated Dancehall sensation Shensea graced “One Nation Concert Music Festival” on the first day in Antigua and Barbuda. She performed her popular songs including “Hit and Run” and embraced cultural unity of the island nation over two nights.

Under the theme- “One People, One Love, One Nation,” the festival brought stellar performances from local and international artistes. The two nights from January 11 to 12, 2025, graced the Antiguan culture and highlighted the reputation among the tourists from across globe at Recreation Grounds.

During the event, Shensea talked about dating two people at the same time and lauded the concert for being grand and authentic cultural experience. She noted that she touched down in Antigua after so long and expressed back in returning back to her roots to perform for the traditional richness.

After her visit, she also met with Prime Minister Gaston Browne and talked about her performance and journey in the music industry. She referred to the concert as the night for the unique blend of music and culture. She also highlighted her experience and added that the attendees experienced new music heritage in Antigua and Barbuda.

Festival Commission Chair Ambassador Elizabeth Makhoul expressed delight and added that the event has turned out to be the outcome of the hard work of the tourism committee. He also evaluated the success and added that the significant improvements enhanced the demographics of the festival and placed it on the massive stage.

Artistes performed at One Nation Concert

Other artistes who performed in One Nation Concert included Dr Tim Godfrey who outlined the local culture and delivered emotional performance. He was supported by Roxy who mesmerized the audience of night 2 while highlighting graceful stage experience.

Beverly Danvers also graced the stage with her performance on the One Nation Music Festival in Antigua and Barbuda.