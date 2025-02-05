Dominica: Ministers and dignitaries attend Kalinago Territory Multipurpose Centre groundbreaking ceremony

The Dominican government signed a contract worth EC $7.6 million with local companies OYO Construction Inc. and Virtuoso Architects Ltd (joint venture) in January for the facility’s construction.

The ground-breaking ceremony for the Kalinago Territory Multipurpose Centre and Emergency Shelter took place in Bataka in north-eastern Dominica on a rain-drenched January 31, 2025. The facility will not only be used to give shelter to people in times of natural disasters but also as a hub for community activities and development, showcasing the government’s commitment to sustainable development and empowerment of the Kalinago people.

The event saw the presence of a number of top ministers of Dominica and government officials, besides representatives of international organizations such as the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), foreign governments like Canada, firms that are constructing the project and the media. Sylvanie Burton, the president of Dominica was also present.

The event was anchored by Lucien Blackmore, Permanent Secretary in the Dominican Ministry of Environment, Rural Modernisation, Kalinago Upliftment and Constituency Empowerment.

Agriculture minister says shelter part of a broader climate resilience strategy

While Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, who has underscored the significance of the facility time again, was not present at the ceremony, Agriculture Minister Roland Royer represented him. Calling the moment a historic one, he said the ground-breaking ceremony symbolizes progress, resilience and the government’s commitment to the development of the Kalinago Territory inhabited by the indigenous people.

“The construction of the shelter is a part of our broader strategy to fortifying our communities against increasing threats of climate change and natural disasters,” the minister said.

He added that an increasing number of storms and extreme weather events affect Dominica’s communities and the people of the Kalinago Territory are among those who are impacted the most. Royer also said that the centre speaks about an overarching strategy to prepare against natural disasters and Dominica’s efforts to make its infrastructure robust and ensure safety to people after the devastating hurricane season of 2017.

Shelter more than bricks and beams: Kalinago Upliftment minister

Dominica’s Minister of Environment, Rural Modernization and Kalinago Upliftment Cozier Frederick said the ground-breaking ceremony was held to protect the most sacred gift called life.

Calling the facility more than just bricks and beams, the minister said it would also be a promise that no life would be left unattended. He said Dominica’s mission to emerge as the world’s first climate-resilient nation had to include the Kalinago people and that the new facility marked an important step to ensure that the island is ready to withstand future challenges.

Canadian representative hails Kalinago facility

Abebech Assefa, Canada’s chief of cooperation for the Eastern Caribbean, participated in the ceremony on behalf of the Canadian High Commissioner to Barbados and Eastern Caribbean Brenda Wills. She said the upcoming shelter stresses two of Canada’s major engagement focus in the Caribbean – building resilience and supporting the indigenous population.

The official added that the activities undertaken in the Kalinago Territory not just speak about international, national and local partners but also the community itself.

She put emphasis on various related issues, including economic empowerment of the Kalinago women and encouraging community-based tourism in the Kalinago Territory during the arrival of tourists. It also creates opportunities for economic prosperity.

Assefa also mentioned the Canada-backed Climate Resilience Execution Agency for Dominica (CREAD), which plays a key role in the Kalinago shelter project.

CDB official Isaac Solomon says project bolsters Kalinago people’s capacity

Isaac Solomon, former acting president of CDB and its vice president - operations, said the facility forms a component of the project to boost resilience against climate change and disaster risk in the Kalinago Territory.

He also said the project was developed as part of the lender’s Community Disaster Risk Reduction Fund, a multi-donor fund, which backs projects to reduce the impact of natural disasters and support climate change adaptation in communities in the Caribbean region.

Solomon said CDB knows the excessive expenses that are associated with recovery and reconstruction post natural hazards, resulting in multiplying sovereign debt and diminishing fiscal space which eventually affect the development gains.

He said the new centre will also provide resources and infrastructure to support entrepreneurship, skills development and cultural preservation. He also added that it is critical to Dominica as it contributes to PM Skerrit’s vision of the country becoming the world’s first climate-resilient small-island developing state.