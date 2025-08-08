Donald Trump doubles down on efforts to capture Venezuela’s Maduro; Raises reward to $50 Million

The Trump administration remains committed to bringing Maduro to justice, stating that no political maneuvering will shield him from prosecution.

The U.S. announced a $50 million reward for information leading to the arrest of Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro.

The United States is intensifying its pursuit of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro, with Attorney General Pam Bondi promising to make him face justice for what she described as “despicable crimes.”

The president of the United States, Donald Trump, has raised the reward for the arrest of Maduro to US$50 million, calling him a member of one of the world's largest narco-traffickers, who has colluded with cartels to smuggle fentanyl-laced cocaine into the country.

In a video statement released Thursday, Bondi said that the Trump administration remains dedicated to bring Maduro to justice, going on to say that no political maneuvering will protect him from prosecution.

Today, @TheJusticeDept and @StateDept are announcing a $50 MILLION REWARD for information leading to the arrest of Nicolás Maduro. pic.twitter.com/D8LNqjS9yk — Attorney General Pamela Bondi (@AGPamBondi) August 7, 2025

First-time indictment and bounty hike

Maduro was initially arrested in 2020 during the first term of President Donald Trump, together with the indictment of some of his senior allies. The charges filed against them included narco-terrorism and conspiracy to bring cocaine into the United States.

At that time, Washington put out a $15 million reward for his capture - a sum which the Biden administration later raised to $25 million, matching the bounty once placed on al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden after the September 11 attacks.

Maduro has continuously maintained his power despite receiving international rejection for his 2024 reelection for being condemned as fraudulent by the United States, European Union, and several Latin American nations.

Nicolás Maduro and his cronies think they’re untouchable. They’re wrong. We’re increasing our reward offer for Maduro to up to $50 million. https://t.co/mEomEgWLcT pic.twitter.com/ltq1cdMUji — US Dept of State INL (@StateINL) August 8, 2025

Recent developments and asset seizure

The latest blow came but a few weeks into the Trump administration’s success at getting the release of 10 American citizens out of Caracas. In exchange, they received the return of large numbers of Venezuelan migrants who were deported to El Salvador as part of the U.S. immigration crackdown.

Soon after this, the White House lifted restrictions on U.S. oil company Chevrolet, allowing it to resume drilling operations in Venezuela which were earlier put under sanctions.

$700 million worth of assets confiscated by U.S. authorities

In addition, Bondi reported that the U.S. authorities have already seized over $700 million in assets related to Maduro which also includes two private jets. Also, the confiscated cocaine is estimated to be around 7 million tons and is traceable directly to the President of Venezuela.

Maduro’s office has not yet put out a statement in response to the U.S. pressure, as they neither confirmed these allegations nor denied them.