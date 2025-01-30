Colihaut River Wall reaches second stage of construction in Dominica

The main aim of the construction of the Colihaut River Wall is to provide protection to the river and the nearby areas in Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: The construction for the second stage of the Colihaut River Wall has been started in Dominica where the work is progressing on laying down the riverbed. In a progress report, the authorities announced that the workers have laid down the rivers bank and the necessary foundation work to erect the wall is underway.

The main aim of the construction of the Colihaut River Wall is to provide protection to the river and the nearby areas in Dominica. Parliamentary Representative of Colihaut Constituency Daren Pinard expressed satisfaction with the speed of the work and said that they have reached the stage in just one week.

“The project is progressing rapidly and very nicely and that is all due to the preparation that was made beforehand, so by the time we came down here, we didn’t have much time to waste,” he added.

Pinard said that they are on schedule as they pledged to complete the construction in 90 days as the contract for the project was signed at $897,669.30 in October 2024. The main aim of the wall is to protect the residential properties during the hurricane season, further progressing on the resilience agenda of Dominica.

The properties that are residing near Colihaut river has faced destruction due to Hurricane Season, making them lose their roofs. During the rainy season, the areas become the most vulnerable and people would have to even move out. Hence, the wall is being constructed to protect the livelihoods and properties in the surrounding area.

Parliamentary Representative outlined the benefits of the wall and added, “With the river wall and what they expect to achieve, I think people can rest peacefully in their bed despite the hurricane and the flooding, because when that wall is completed, I think we will be all satisfied that this will give us the protection that we need so we can all rest peacefully and secure.”

During the announcement of the project, PM Skerrit added that the project is also part of their resilience agenda, aiming to protect people and Dominica from the wrath of the natural calamities.