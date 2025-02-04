MSC Virtuosa docks in Dominica for first time with over 6k passengers

The passengers and crew were warmly welcomed by Minister of Tourism, Denise Charles Pemberton, along with other officials, who were joined by local artistes for cultural performances.

Roseau, Dominica: MSC Virtuosa docked in Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB) on its inaugural call on Monday morning with over 6000 passengers. Thousands of passengers explored adventurous and cultural life in Dominica, enhancing their travel experience at the small island nation.

The passengers and crew members were welcomed by Minister of Tourism, Denise Charles Pemberton along with other officials with cultural performances by local artistes. The welcome ceremony was also attended by Permanent Secretary Lisa Valmond, Mayor of Roseau Ermine Royer, CEO or Director of Tourism Marva Williams, CEO of Dominica Air and Sea Port Authority Ian Pinard, and officials.

The maiden visit of MSC Virtuosa positioned Dominica on the global map, strengthening its position as an ideal destination for the tourism. The tourism officials considered this a proud moment for the industry and the destination, offering a chance to explore a new way of leading a life in the country.

Earlier, Discover Dominica announced the calendar for the cruise schedule 2024/2025, outlining the number of the vessels that will visit the country from February 3 to 9, 2025. The first cruise ship of the week was MSC Virtuosa which arrived with 6334 passengers.

A total of eight cruise ship will arrive this week in Dominica with over 20,000 passengers, enhancing the tourism as well as local economy.

The second cruise ship of the week will be MV Costa Fortuna, which is scheduled to arrive on February 5, 2025, with 3470 passengers at Roseau Cruise Berth. The third vessel of the week will be MV Le Ponant which will arrive on February 6, 2025, with 65 passengers at Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth.

MV Marella Discovery is scheduled to arrive on February 7, 2025, with 2124 passengers at Roseau Cruise Berth. MSV Club Med II is scheduled to arrive in Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth with 394 passengers on February 7, 2025.

Two cruise ships will arrive in Dominica at different ports with over 5000 passengers. MV Vision of the Seas with 2514 passengers will arrive at Roseau Cruise Berth, while MV Norwegian Pearl will arrive at Woodbridge Bay Port with 2394. MV AIDAPerla will arrive on February 9, 2025, with 3256 passengers at Roseau Cruise Port Berth.