Dominican government welcomes Romanian Ambassador Theodora Magdalena Mircea

Ambassador Mircea reached Dominica on January 29 to present the Letters of Credence to the president of Dominica.

Roseau, Dominica: Acting Prime Minister Denise Charles-Pemberton welcomed Theodora Magdalena Mircea, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Romania in Dominica, on her first official visit on January 30, 2025. The meeting also featured other top officials including President Sylvanie Burton and ministers.

Ambassador Mircea reached Dominica on January 29 to present the Letters of Credence to the president of Dominica. The diplomat represents Romania in Cuba and several Caribbean island states, including Dominica. She is based in Havana.

During their meeting, Mircea and Charles-Pemberton, who is also Dominica’s tourism minister, discussed ways to strengthen diplomatic ties between the two nations and explore new opportunities for collaboration, with an emphasis on the tourism sector. Issues such as climate resilience, agriculture and education also featured in their talks.

The news was also shared by Dominican Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit on his official Facebook page.

Romanian ambassador meets Dominican president

Ambassador Mircea met President Burton and presented her with the Letters of Credence. The two leaders spoke about the good state of bilateral ties between Romania and Dominica and the mutually shared interest for exploring the potential for cooperation in various sectors such as tourism, trade, health, education, science and technology, and sustainable coastal development, among others.

President Burton also wished the Romanian government and people on behalf of Dominica for their friendship and unwavering support of the Caribbean region. She emphasized climate-change resilience and renewable energy as Dominica’s major priorities, underscoring that small-island developing states (SIDS) such as Dominica and other nations in the Caribbean are particularly vulnerable to natural disasters due to climate change.

President Burton urged Romania for assistance to boost Dominica’s resilience to climate change and natural disasters and to explore the potential in developing renewable energy.

Romania committed to advocating climate change justice

The Romanian diplomat assured Dominica saying Bucharest is committed to advocating for climate change justice for the SIDS and said it will continue to be a strong voice both multilaterally and regionally on such issues of critical importance.

“We know the importance for the SIDS countries when it comes to fighting climate change. Romania is very active in this field, not only at the EU level, but also in the multilateral forum. We will continue to be a vocal and constant advocate for this topic multilateral and regionally,” she said.

The diplomat added that economic exchange is also an important part of Dominica’s ties with Romania.

“I want to find ways to grow them with your support. We want to find new business and investment opportunities and increase the presence of Romania's economic operators in Dominica’s market and seek other areas of cooperation,” she added.

Mircea also met some key ministers of Dominica during her visit, including Dr Vince Henderson, Minister for Foreign Affairs, International Business, Trade and Energy, and Octavia Alfred, Minister for Education, Human Resource Planning, Vocational Training and National Excellence, and discussed various areas of mutual interest.