Grenada to host 3rd annual Rugby 7s event in December with $10,000 prize money

Grenada: The authorities have announced the return of world-class Rugby to Grenada at the official media launch of the 3rd annual Grenada Rugby World 7s event. The tournament this year will be taking place on December 6th and 7th.

The event will feature 14 top teams from across the globe, who all will be competing for a cash prize of US$10,000. The tournament will take place at Kirani James Athletic Stadium, and the authorities have invited the teams to register for the event.

The announcement for the project was made public through a special event hosted by Pure Grenada, where the members of the Rugby Club and the authorities were present to discuss the annual celebration.

The tournament is one of Rugby’s most popular international events, inviting several women's and men’s teams to compete for the coveted title. The teams this year indicating their intention to participate in the 2024 event are;

MEN

Atlantis (USA)

Butchers 7s (Wales)

FRN (England)

Grenada Greenz (Grenada)

Island Sharks (Caribbean)

Legion 7s (England)

Les Pirates (Canada)

Maroons (USA)

The Misfits (UK, USA & Caribbean)

WOMEN

Atlantis (USA)

Caribbean Queens (Caribbean)

FRN (England)

Legion 7s (England)

Rugby Club des Copaings (Canada)

The match will be played in two halves, each scheduled for seven minutes, with a one-minute interval between the halves. The points in the Pool Matches will be awarded as 3 points for a win, 1 point for a Draw, and no points for losing the match.

The team officials will be responsible for getting their teams to the fields by the time shown on the draw, and failure to do so will result in 3 points being awarded to the team willing to play the match. The Umpire will also not be allowed any discretion in this matter.

Notably, the international event will create numerous opportunities for the island nation through increased tourism. Rugby in Grenada is slowly gaining momentum, the sport which was not popularized before 2021 is now growing across the country and sister islands.

The annual event which will come at the end of this year, will be a spectacle for the residents of Grenada and the hype has already been high for it.