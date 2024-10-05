Grenada to host 3rd annual Rugby 7s event in December with $10,000 prize money

The event will feature 14 top teams from across the globe, who all will be competing for a cash prize of US$10,000.

5th of October 2024

Grenada: The authorities have announced the return of world-class Rugby to Grenada at the official media launch of the 3rd annual Grenada Rugby World 7s event. The tournament this year will be taking place on December 6th and 7th. 

The event will feature 14 top teams from across the globe, who all will be competing for a cash prize of US$10,000. The tournament will take place at Kirani James Athletic Stadium, and the authorities have invited the teams to register for the event.

The announcement for the project was made public through a special event hosted by Pure Grenada, where the members of the Rugby Club and the authorities were present to discuss the annual celebration. 

The tournament is one of Rugby’s most popular international events, inviting several women's and men’s teams to compete for the coveted title. The teams this year indicating their intention to participate in the 2024 event are;

MEN

  • Atlantis (USA)
  • Butchers 7s (Wales)
  • FRN (England)
  • Grenada Greenz (Grenada)
  • Island Sharks (Caribbean)
  • Legion 7s (England)
  • Les Pirates (Canada)
  • Maroons (USA)
  • The Misfits (UK, USA & Caribbean)

WOMEN

  • Atlantis (USA)
  • Caribbean Queens (Caribbean)
  • FRN (England)
  • Legion 7s (England)
  • Rugby Club des Copaings (Canada)

The match will be played in two halves, each scheduled for seven minutes, with a one-minute interval between the halves. The points in the Pool Matches will be awarded as 3 points for a win, 1 point for a Draw, and no points for losing the match. 

Grenada to host 3rd annual Rugby 7s event in December with $10,000 prize money
The team officials will be responsible for getting their teams to the fields by the time shown on the draw, and failure to do so will result in 3 points being awarded to the team willing to play the match. The Umpire will also not be allowed any discretion in this matter. 

Notably, the international event will create numerous opportunities for the island nation through increased tourism. Rugby in Grenada is slowly gaining momentum, the sport which was not popularized before 2021 is now growing across the country and sister islands. 

The annual event which will come at the end of this year, will be a spectacle for the residents of Grenada and the hype has already been high for it.

Share:

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Amara Campbell

Related Articles

Trinidad: Three Venezuelan females rescued from human trafficking networks
News

Trinidad: Three Venezuelan females rescued from human trafficking network...

Saturday, 5th Oct 2024

Sunrise Airways opens new office in Antigua amid unrest in Haiti
News

Sunrise Airways opens new office in Antigua amid unrest in Haiti

Saturday, 5th Oct 2024

Erin physical confrontation in relatives left two injured. Image Credit: LegalMatch
Trinidad and Tobago

Erin physical confrontation in relatives left two injured

Saturday, 5th Oct 2024

Adante Martin from Barbados wins gold medal in 50m breaststroke race
News

Adante Martin from Barbados wins gold medal in 50m breaststroke race

Saturday, 5th Oct 2024

Tunapuna man booked for robbery following an accident. Image Credit: Facebook, Trinidad Tobago
Trinidad and Tobago

Tunapuna man booked for robbery following an accident

Saturday, 5th Oct 2024

Church Ground Court undergo massive transformation for Nevis Culturama
News

Church Ground Court undergo massive transformation for Nevis Culturama

Saturday, 5th Oct 2024

Saint Mary police seize 100 pounds of Ganja, 4 held.
Trinidad and Tobago

Saint Mary police seized 100 pounds of Ganja, 4 held

Saturday, 5th Oct 2024

American Airlines 737 MAX 8
News

American Airlines 737 MAX 8 smoothly arrives at St Kitts

Saturday, 5th Oct 2024