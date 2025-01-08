Palisades Wildfire: Mansions destroyed, Residents Flee as fire continues to spread

An extensive fire hit the Pacific Palisades of Los Angeles on Tuesday causing a mass evacuation of thousands of people as their multimillion-dollar homes burnt to ashes. The fire has been actively fueled by the strong Santa Ana Winds and has been spreading so fast that it has covered more than 2921 acres so far and didn’t seem to stop soon.

According to the information shared by the authorities, the fire broke out at 10:30 am on Tuesday at the 1100 Block of North Piedra Morada Drive. Firefighters reported to the site but failed to contain the breakout which further spread to 1200 acres by 3:30 pm.

The fast-spreading fire has now reached to 2921 acres and has destroyed numerous structures, with an estimate that 13000 buildings have been destroyed or under threat. The cause of the fire remains unknown, but the intense fire has created havoc among citizens as it is spreading drastically and has caused many facilities to shut down.

The power has been cut off in several communities to reduce the risk of any accidents amid the strong fires. Roads have been closed, which includes several major routes such as Pacific Coast Highway and Interstate 10.

James Wood and Steve Guttenberg came out to rescue everyone from Palisades fire

Many famous celebrities including James Woods and Steve Guttenberg came to rescue and help in evacuation efforts as people were struggling with the fire on roads. Steve Guttenberg, the American actor and writer came out in a face mask, so that people could not recognize him.

As he was helping out in the relief efforts, Guttenberg urged everyone to leave their cars behind so that it is easier to move out and reach safer places. He added that it will make it much easier for emergency vehicles like fire trucks to get through the rush and help in relief efforts.

“Don’t worry about personal property. Just get out, get your loved ones and get out,” the actor stated.

The strong fire has engulfed the entire community in dense smoke, which further imposes the threat of respiratory disorders.

James Wood on the other hand shared a video on his social media depicting the intense fire and its extent. The video depicts his house covered in dense smoke and fire nearing the area. The actor has evacuated and moved to a safer place amid the rising threat.

Multimillion houses burned to ashes in Palisade Fire: Owners share experience

Zibby Owens, while sharing her experience said that her house was saved by firefighters as a fire just broke out and reached their backyard in the hedges and shed.

“We were watching on the cameras; sure, our home was about to go up in flames. Thank you, firefighters, for putting it out,” Owens said.

She further added that the fire is up to 250 acres, and 0% contained, with winds more than 60 mph further fueling the fire.

Sandra Lee, a renowned chef wrote a heartfelt note on Facebook, while stating that fire is nearing her house, and she hopes that everyone remains safe.

“My home in Malibu has got me through some of the darkest moments in my life. I have loved creating it, embellishing it, building it, caring for it, and protecting it. I’ve cherished every moment I have had with it. As the fire draws closer, I pray for everyone in Los Angeles right now. What an incredibly terrifying moment for my community. As the fire reaches our doorstep, please stay in contact with each other; Community in times like these is our lifeline. We are all safe, but the fire is inching closer to my slice of heaven in Malibu. When I was waitress at the Malibu Adobe back in 1989, I dreamed of a home like this (FOR ME) and worked my butt off for it. I am sad but I am sending all my love to all the first responders and firefighters who are literally giving it all they’ve got to keep us safe,” she wrote.