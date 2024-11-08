St Kitts and Nevis to host 12th annual Caribbean Endoscopic Surgeons Conference

Prime Minister Terrance Drew shared an update regarding the conference, stating that this is the first time the conference will be held under his federation.

St Kitts and Nevis: The 12th annual conference of the Caribbean Society of Endoscopic Surgeons will be taking place in St Kitts and Nevis from 12th November to 16th November 2024.

“This is a historic moment, as it marks the first time our Federation has hosted this event, bringing prestigious surgeons from across the Caribbean to St Kitts and Nevis,” PM Drew added.

He added that the conference underscores the rapid transformation of the health sector, which will benefit the people of St Kitts and Nevis.

The Prime Minister also expressed his thankfulness to the surgical department at JNF for their commitment and sincerity towards their work.

“Thanks to the Surgical Department at JNF, especially Dr Joylette Woodley and Dr Mark Grant, for their dedication and commitment. Thanks also to the Social Security Board for their assistance,” he wrote in his official Facebook post.

CARIBBEAN ENDOSCOPIC SURGEONS CONFERENCE THEME AND FOCUS

The conference this year is themed “Back to Basics” and will explore current trends and the future of endoscopic surgery and innovations in the field.

The Ministry of Health has announced that this year’s conference has been scheduled to be hosted by the JNF General Hospital. The conference will include important addresses from key personalities in the endoscopic department.

NOTABLE GUEST SPEAKERS AT THE CARIBBEAN ENDOSCOPIC SURGEONS CONFERENCE

The conference will include a special guest speaker, Professor David Rosin, who will address the attendees and teach them the basics of surgery live. Following him will be Dr Patrick Fasioen, who will give a thorough talk on Surgical Safety in Laparoscopy.

Both the doctors have their sessions scheduled for 14th November 2024. Professor Patricia Sylla, on the other hand, will address her counterparts on Environmental Sustainability on 15th November 2024.

MODERN ENDOSCOPIC UNIT LAUNCHED AT JNF HOSPITAL

The decision was taken into consideration following the establishment of the modern and highly equipped endoscopic unit at the JNF General Hospital. The JNF hospital has notably received significant upgrades over time, including the addition of more advanced equipment and machines.





