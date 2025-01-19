Jimmy Calderwood, Scottish footballer dies aged 69

Jimmy was diagnosed with Dementia in 2017, and since then his condition has been deteriorating.

Jimmy Calderwood, the famous Scottish footballer has died at the age of 69. The information was confirmed by the Aberdeen Football club who expressed their grief on passing on the legendary player.

The Aberdeen Football Club shared a social media post stating that they are deeply saddened to learn the passing of their former manager Jimmy Calderwood.

“Everyone at Aberdeen FC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of our former manager Jimmy Calderwood. The thoughts of all at the club are with his family and friends at this difficult time,” they wrote.

Notably Jimmy was diagnosed with Dementia in 2017, and since then his condition has been deteriorating. However, Jimmy remained confident and positive after he learned about his condition as he continued to mentor others.

"I can help others talk more openly about dementia, then that will be something positive,” Jimmy stated after he was diagnosed with the disease. He also mentioned that he is determined to enjoy his life, even though he faces a chronic disease.

Jimmy was notable, one of the legendary football players. Over his tenure he played for Birmingham City and Dutch Clubs, including Sparta Rotterdam, Willem ll Tilburg, Roda JC and Heracles Almelo.

After retiring as a football player, Calderwood became a coach in Netherlands and also served as the manager of Willem ll Tilburg and NEC Nijmegen. However, his position as the manager of Dunfermline Athletic was most respected and also led him to the 2004 Scottish Cup Finals.

He has also won 5 SPL Manager of the month awards and has been honoured with the Scottish Challenge Cup in 2010.

Following his death due to complications from Dementia, netizens are expressing grief on social media.

Tom Ross, one of Jimmy’s friend wrote on Facebook, “So sad to hear that my friend the former Blues defender Jimmy Calderwood has passed away in Glasgow at the age of 69-He had not been well for some time. He lived in Sutton Coldfield while he was at Blues and was a talented footballer but more than that he was a lovely man and a great character and wind up merchant. He also played and managed in Holland and Scotland. A very popular and funny man. my thoughts and prayers are with his family at this saddest of times. RIP pal.”

Martin Christie, a user on Facebook said, “RIP Jimmy. Gave us great European memories to cherish. He wanted to entertain and that’s what his side always did. Maybe not always the right results but valued the fans paying their money so wanted enjoyment. The two Jimmy’s lifted the club from years of doldrums.”

Another user named Caroline Cuthill stated, “Wonderful man will never forget that euro adventure Madrid and Munich away best times met him at Real Madrid stadium really down to earth guy.”