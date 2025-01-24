Dr Irving McIntyre welcomes Chilean Ambassador to Dominica

PM Skerrit added that the talks focused on the topics such as disaster management, aiming to enhance the efforts of Dominica in mitigating their impacts.

Roseau, Dominica: Dr Irving McIntyre, Minister for Finance welcomed the Chilean Ambassador Jose Antonia Espinosa to Dominica on Wednesday. He talked about diplomatic ties and ways of enhancing collaboration on several matters of concern.

The meeting featured discussion and talks about deepening ties and bilateral relations with Chile and enhance their collaborations on series of matters. They talked about the ways of mitigating the impact of climate change on small island states.

PM Roosevelt Skerrit shared glimpses of the meeting and noted that this has served as the platform to discuss potential collaborations that are beneficial for the citizens of Dominica and Chile. The meeting also shed light on their shared priorities with a focus to create enhanced platform for multilateralism between the two countries.

PM Skerrit added that the talks focused on the topics such as disaster management, aiming to enhance the efforts of Dominica in mitigating their impacts. Climate resilience and agriculture were the secondary topics of discussion with an intent to share their priorities and ways of enhancing resiliency and growth of the country.

Dr Irving McIntyre expressed delight and gratitude to Ambassador for their regular and enhanced support in the commitment of the government of Dominica towards resilience. He said that the meeting also served as the platform to extend their gratitude to support their efforts in building back better from the impacts of several natural calamities.

He added that Chile has helped Dominica during the passage of Tropical Storm Erika and Hurricane Maria with an intent to empower citizens during the tough times. Minister of Finance added that they will look closely to enhance their partnerships and relations for further deepening ties between Dominica and Chile.

The meeting was held in the office of the prime minister where the Ambassador was made aware of the offerings of the country, aiming to foster and deepen their friendly ties with each other.