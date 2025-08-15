St Kitts and Nevis and Oman signs joint statement to establish diplomatic ties

Both ambassadors signed the statement on behalf of the governments of St Kitts and Nevis and Oman.

St Kitts and Nevis: A joint statement has been signed between the government of St Kitts and Nevis and the Sultanate of Oman to establish diplomatic relations on Wednesday (August 12, 2025). Ambassadors of both countries exchanged the sectors for trade and for other bilateral ties between the two countries.

The statement was signed by Ambassador Mutryce Williams, Permanent Representative of St Kitts and Nevis to the United Nations and Ambassador Omar Alkathiri, Permanent Representative of the Sultanate of Oman to the United Nations. Both ambassadors signed the statement on the behalf of the government of St Kitts and Nevis and Oman.

Both representatives shared their goals of enhancing ties between two nations, expressing their aspirations to strengthen relations between the two nations. Both governments also emphasized that they will work to serve the interests of both countries, aiming to open avenues of cooperation.

Foreign Minister, Dr Denzil Douglas added that they are working to diversify the diplomatic portfolio of St Kitts and Nevis. They also included the “Gulf Cooperation Council” into their agenda, aiming to enhance resilience goals and further pursue strategic partnerships for enhanced trade, investment and economic development.

Prime Minister of St Kitts and Nevis, Dr Terrance Drew added that they are making efforts to carve out friendly relations between two countries. They will work to make the latest efforts to enhance UN representation through different sectors.

The PM added that they will enhance their partnership through culture, tourism and investment, aiming to improve the lives of people in St Kitts and Nevis. The relations between these two countries will foster new frontier for their diplomatic and development policies.

Dr Denzil Douglas also added that the GCC will be used as a model to renew their commitment to the GCC by signing diplomatic relations with the Sultanate of Oman. It will also establish a foundation for enhanced dialogue and communications between two countries.