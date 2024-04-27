Debe businessman shot to death, investigation ongoing

Trinidad and Tobago: A 40-year-old businessman lost his life in front of his home by getting shot fatally by an unknown assailant or assailants in Debe. The criminal act against the victim was recorded on the night of Thursday, 25 April. The shooting attack on the businessman was heard on a call by his one employee.

The victim owned a business called Cyboug Clothing. His business was located along SS Erin Road in Debe, a town of Trinidad in the southern part of the island. As per the reports, the victim left his business place at nearly 11:00 pm and headed to his house in his motor vehicle, which was a Toyota Aqua of silver colour.

The house of the victim was at a short distance from his workplace where the victim was ambushed and shot to death in a fatal attack. The incident was highlighted by one employee of the victim businessman who received a call. On the call, the employee heard the incident taking place with loud sounds of explosions.

Straight after hearing the explosion sound, the employee got concerned and headed towards the house of the businessman. On the site, he spotted the motor vehicle of the victim in which he left the workplace. In the motor vehicle, he found his employer on the passenger seat injured with several wounds from gunshots and covered with his own blood.

However, he found himself a little late as the culprit of the offence already made their way out of the site and he was not able to spot any suspect. The employee in an attempt to save the life of the victim businessman, took him out of his motor vehicle and placed him in another one.

The injured businessman for the treatment was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital. In the hospital, he was examined by the medical staff and later pronounced dead officially at nearly 11:57 pm on the day.

The deceased man, who was a businessman by profession is identified in the police reports with his name Earle Samsoodeen. He was commonly known among the people by his nickname Piggy. The victim businessman was a resident of Debe Trace where he was shot fatally and killed.

The police department was subsequently involved in the murder case of a businessman by fatal shooting in Debe. In response to the information, the investigating officers from the police department took charge and arrived at the crime scene.

The information was collected about the case from the San Fernando General Hospital and the involved employee was also questioned. The police officers on duty noted the statements and initiated the investigation while seizing the crime scene.

Reportedly, from the site of the crime police officers collected twenty shells of used bullets of 5.56 calibre and one projectile. In the procedure, officers also collected the cell phone of the victim and some cash around forty-five hundred dollars from his motor vehicle. The investigation is continued by the officers of the Homicide Bureau of Investigation Region 3.