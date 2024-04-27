Five under trial in forged currency case of Matura

Five individuals arrested by Matura police for possessing of forged currency are taken under trial on Friday, 26 April.

Trinidad and Tobago: Five individuals, who were arrested by the officers from Matura police station for possessing of forged currency are taken under trial on Friday, 26 April. The suspects were held during an operation while carrying fake hundred dollar bills and an illegal firearm on Thursday, 18 April.

The five suspects of the forged currency case who were held red-handed in Matura on the day by police officers on duty were identified by their documented names. The names of the suspects are disclosed as Isaac Bovel, David Baird, Brandon Boodram, Brilliance Baird, and Nacanda Beharry.

As per the reports, the five individuals were held in the crime eradication operation conducted by the police department in Matura, a district of Trinidad in the northeastern part of the island. The action was taken by the police department in response to the report of the circulation of forged currency in Matura.

The report was filed by two business owners in the locality who noticed the use of fraudulent hundred dollar bills for business transactions. The information was passed by them to the police station which led to the investigation by an assigned team from Matura police station.

While the police department was on alert the five individuals were caught by the investigating officers on duty, while they were travelling along the road. The police officers were conducting a stop and search exercise to find the illegal possessions during which the motor vehicle occupied by five suspects was also stopped.

In the search of the motor vehicle, the police officers collected twenty notes of hundred dollar bills kept in a hat. On examination, it was found that the bills were fraud and the individuals were held immediately in offence for possession of forged currency and its circulation in and around Matura.

The five individuals were taken into custody for further proceedings. It is mentioned that the police officers also seized an illegal firearm in the possession of the suspects. The investigation was conducted under the supervision of Inspector Ag Callender and coordinated by Senior Superintendent Khan and Simon with ACP Hazel, ACP Lucas, ASP Ag Pitt, and W-ASP Ag Steele Williams.

Subsequently, all five individuals caught in Matura were collectively charged with the possession of forged currency by PC Rajkumar. Meanwhile, the suspect, Isaac Bovel, faced an added charge of Uttering Forged Currency, and David Baird was laid with charges of possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition.

The additional charges were laid by the officers from the Eastern Division Gang and Intelligence Unit. Under the same charges, the five suspects were taken under trial and appeared before the master of court in a virtual hearing.