Two men died in Enterprise shootout involving police.

Trinidad and Tobago: Two individuals were pronounced dead while treatment after getting injured in a shootout during a police encounter in John Street, Enterprise. As the two suspects were killed by police officers in the early dark of Thursday 25 April, around 2:00 am, there is no clarity on the reason behind the shootout.

The deceased individuals are identified in the reports, who were involved in the shootout during the encounter with the police officers in Enterprise, a village of Trinidad on the western part of the island.

The names of the individuals are disclosed to be Akim Layne, as per the documents, who was commonly known as Grim. The other man is identified by his common name which was Squash, while his documented name was Messiah.

As per the sources, the incident of the shootout in the locality of Enterprise along John Street was recorded at nearly 2:00 am while the involved police officers were on a regular patrolling. The police officers got involved with the two individuals unexpectedly with the public view, where firearms were pulled out and the shooting started at the place.

the reason behind the shootout in Enterprise is not declared yet and how it started. It is still a matter to be known whether the action taken by the involved police officers was a pre-planned or instant approach towards any kind of crime.

The background of the two deceased individuals is also not clear. It is assumed by the public that the two dead men were involved in any kind of criminal activity against which the police department took charge.

It is said that the police officers retaliated legally against the lethal approach of the two men involved in which both lost their lives. However, the real side of the incident is still with the authorities and the public is looking for the disclosure of the facts through an official statement.

Reportedly, the two injured individuals after the shootout with the police officers were taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility in critical condition for treatment. At the hospital, the injured men were attended by the medical staff on duty who examined them. Eventually, the two were pronounced dead officially.

The last such case which was recorded in the island nation of Trinidad and Tobago was on Saturday 13 April when a man was killed by police officers. In the previous case, a 21-year-old man named Derron Forde in the documents was shot dead in Diego Martin. The incident took place after the attempt of robbery commenced by the suspect in the River Estate district.