CPL 2024 schedule announced: Six countries to host matches

Caribbean: The much-awaited Caribbean Premier League 2024 is all set to return with the addition and subtraction of the teams from August 29, 2024 to October 6, 2024. The schedule of the games has been unveiled, featuring the fixtures between six teams which will be held in different countries.

In the addition column, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (ABF) is the new team which is featured in the calendar of the games, while Jamaica Tallawahs faced the subtraction from the game. Other teams for CPL 2024 will be St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKNP), Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW), Saint Lucia Kings (SLK), Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), and Barbados Royals (BR).

The final of the CPL 2024 will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2024 in Guyana. For the first time since 2019, six host countries will host the matches at the stadiums of nations such as Antigua, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad and Guyana. Every match will start at 7:00 pm and the eliminator and qualifier matches will be held on October 1 and 2, 2024 respectively.

Fixtures

On August 29, 2024

Match: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

On August 30, 2024

Match: ABF vs GAW

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

On August 31, 2024

Match: SKNP vs TKR

Venue: Warner Park Sporting Complex, St. Kitts

On September 1, 2024

Match: ABF vs BR

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

Match: SKNP vs SLK

Venue: Warner Park Sporting Complex, St. Kitts

On September 3, 2024

Match: ABF vs SLK

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

On September 4, 2024

Mach: SKNP vs GAW

Venue: Warner Park Sporting Complex, St. Kitts

On September 5, 2024

Match: ABP vs TKR

Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua

On September 6, 2024

Match: SKNP vs BR

Venue: Warner Park Sporting Complex, St. Kitts

On September 7, 2024

Match: SLK vs GAW

Venue: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia

On September 8, 2024

Match: SKNP vs ABF

Venue: Warner Park Sporting Complex, St. Kitts

On September 10, 2024

Match: SLK vs TKR

Venue: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia

On September 11, 2024

Match: BR vs ABF

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

On September 12, 2024

Match: SLK vs SKNP

Venue: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia

On September 13, 2024

Match: BR vs TKR

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

On September 14, 2024

Match: BR vs GAW

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

On September 15, 2024

Match: SLK vs ABF

Venue: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia

On September 17, 2024

Match: BR vs SKNP

Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados

On September 18, 2024

Match: TKR vs GAW

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

On September 19, 2024

Match: TKR vs ABF

Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad

On September 20, 2024

Match: GAW vs SKNP

Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Providence

On September 21, 2024

Match: SLK vs BR

Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Providence

MatchL GAW vs ABF

Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Providence

On September 22, 2024

Match: TKR vs SKNP

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

On September 24, 2024

Match: TKR vs SLK

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad

On September 25, 2024

Match: GAW vs BR

Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Providence

On September 27, 2024

Match: TKR vs BR

Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy

On September 29, 2024

Match: GAW vs TKR

Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Providence

The matches will determine the position of every team in the points table of the CPL 2024 through which the teams will pave their path to the finals. The teams which will gain the position from 1st to 4th will be able to qualify for the eliminator and semi-final round of the CPL 2024.

The first eliminator will be held between the teams who are at the fourth and the third place at Guyana National Stadium, Providence on October 1, 2024. The match will start at 7 pm. The first qualifier will be held between the teams who are at the first and second position in the points table at Guyana National Stadium, Providence. The match will be held on October 2, 2024 at 7 pm. The winner of the match will directly advance to the final round of the CPL 2024.

The qualifier 2 match will be held between the winner of the eliminator match and the loser of qualifier 1 at Guyana National Stadium, Providence, on October 4, 2024, and the match will determine the third position in the tournament.

The final between the winner of the qualifier 1 and the winner of the qualifier 2 will be held on October 6, 2024, at Guyana National Stadium, Providence.

CPL Winners Timeline

Caribbean Premier League is considered as the celebration of the cricket in the West Indies and the wider Caribbean region. The players have been distrubuted in different teams who play matches according to the fixtures every year.

Since 2013, Trinbago Knight Riders won most of the tournament, and the Jamaica Tallwahs remained in the second position for winning the title. Last year, Guyana Amazon Warriors won the tournament and secured the title for the first time in its CPL history.

2013:

Winner: Jamaica Tallwahs

Runner Up: Guyana Amazon Warriors

2014:

Winner: Barbados Tridents

Runner Up: Guyana Amazon Warriors

2015:

Winner: Trinbago Knight Riders

Runner up: Barbados Tridents

2016:

Winner: Jamaica Tallwahs

Runner up: Guyana Amazon Warriors

2017:

Winner: Trinbago Knight Riders

Runner up: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

2018:

Winner: Trinbago Knight Riders

Runner up: Guyana Amazon Warriors

2019:

Winner: Barbados Tridents

Runner up: Guyana Amazon Warriors

2020:

Winner: Trinbago Knight Riders

Runner up: Saint Lucia Zouks

2021:

Winner: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots

Runner up: Saint Lucia Kings

2022:

Winner: Jamaica Tallwas

Runner up: Barbados Royals

2023:

Winner: Guyana Amazon Warriors

Runner up: Barbados Trinbago Knight Riders

Netizens expressed pleasure and excitement with the announcement of the calendar of the CPL 2024 as they await eagerly for the tournament every year. This year, the excitement has also been seen among the cricket lovers who are ready to cheer up their favourite.