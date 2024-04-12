CPL 2024 schedule announced: Six countries to host matches

Caribbean: The much-awaited Caribbean Premier League 2024 is all set to return with the addition and subtraction of the teams from August 29, 2024 to October 6, 2024. The schedule of the games has been unveiled, featuring the fixtures between six teams which will be held in different countries.
In the addition column, Antigua and Barbuda Falcons (ABF) is the new team which is featured in the calendar of the games, while Jamaica Tallawahs faced the subtraction from the game. Other teams for CPL 2024 will be St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots (SKNP), Guyana Amazon Warriors (GAW), Saint Lucia Kings (SLK), Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR), and Barbados Royals (BR).
The final of the CPL 2024 will be held on Sunday, October 6, 2024 in Guyana. For the first time since 2019, six host countries will host the matches at the stadiums of nations such as Antigua, St. Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Barbados, Trinidad and Guyana. Every match will start at 7:00 pm and the eliminator and qualifier matches will be held on October 1 and 2, 2024 respectively.
Fixtures
On August 29, 2024
Match: Antigua and Barbuda Falcons vs St. Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
On August 30, 2024
Match: ABF vs GAW
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
On August 31, 2024
Match: SKNP vs TKR
Venue: Warner Park Sporting Complex, St. Kitts
On September 1, 2024
Match: ABF vs BR
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
Match: SKNP vs SLK
Venue: Warner Park Sporting Complex, St. Kitts
On September 3, 2024
Match: ABF vs SLK
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
On September 4, 2024
Mach: SKNP vs GAW
Venue: Warner Park Sporting Complex, St. Kitts
On September 5, 2024
Match: ABP vs TKR
Venue: Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua
On September 6, 2024
Match: SKNP vs BR
Venue: Warner Park Sporting Complex, St. Kitts
On September 7, 2024
Match: SLK vs GAW
Venue: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia
On September 8, 2024
Match: SKNP vs ABF
Venue: Warner Park Sporting Complex, St. Kitts
On September 10, 2024
Match: SLK vs TKR
Venue: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia
On September 11, 2024
Match: BR vs ABF
Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados
On September 12, 2024
Match: SLK vs SKNP
Venue: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia
On September 13, 2024
Match: BR vs TKR
Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados
On September 14, 2024
Match: BR vs GAW
Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados
On September 15, 2024
Match: SLK vs ABF
Venue: Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, Saint Lucia
On September 17, 2024
Match: BR vs SKNP
Venue: Kensington Oval, Barbados
On September 18, 2024
Match: TKR vs GAW
Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad
On September 19, 2024
Match: TKR vs ABF
Venue: Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad
On September 20, 2024
Match: GAW vs SKNP
Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Providence
On September 21, 2024
Match: SLK vs BR
Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Providence
MatchL GAW vs ABF
Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Providence
On September 22, 2024
Match: TKR vs SKNP
Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
On September 24, 2024
Match: TKR vs SLK
Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy, Trinidad
On September 25, 2024
Match: GAW vs BR
Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Providence
On September 27, 2024
Match: TKR vs BR
Venue: Brian Lara Cricket Academy
On September 29, 2024
Match: GAW vs TKR
Venue: Guyana National Stadium, Providence
The matches will determine the position of every team in the points table of the CPL 2024 through which the teams will pave their path to the finals. The teams which will gain the position from 1st to 4th will be able to qualify for the eliminator and semi-final round of the CPL 2024.
The first eliminator will be held between the teams who are at the fourth and the third place at Guyana National Stadium, Providence on October 1, 2024. The match will start at 7 pm. The first qualifier will be held between the teams who are at the first and second position in the points table at Guyana National Stadium, Providence. The match will be held on October 2, 2024 at 7 pm. The winner of the match will directly advance to the final round of the CPL 2024.
The qualifier 2 match will be held between the winner of the eliminator match and the loser of qualifier 1 at Guyana National Stadium, Providence, on October 4, 2024, and the match will determine the third position in the tournament.
The final between the winner of the qualifier 1 and the winner of the qualifier 2 will be held on October 6, 2024, at Guyana National Stadium, Providence.
CPL Winners Timeline
Caribbean Premier League is considered as the celebration of the cricket in the West Indies and the wider Caribbean region. The players have been distrubuted in different teams who play matches according to the fixtures every year.
Since 2013, Trinbago Knight Riders won most of the tournament, and the Jamaica Tallwahs remained in the second position for winning the title. Last year, Guyana Amazon Warriors won the tournament and secured the title for the first time in its CPL history.
2013:
Winner: Jamaica Tallwahs
Runner Up: Guyana Amazon Warriors
2014:
Winner: Barbados Tridents
Runner Up: Guyana Amazon Warriors
2015:
Winner: Trinbago Knight Riders
Runner up: Barbados Tridents
2016:
Winner: Jamaica Tallwahs
Runner up: Guyana Amazon Warriors
2017:
Winner: Trinbago Knight Riders
Runner up: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
2018:
Winner: Trinbago Knight Riders
Runner up: Guyana Amazon Warriors
2019:
Winner: Barbados Tridents
Runner up: Guyana Amazon Warriors
2020:
Winner: Trinbago Knight Riders
Runner up: Saint Lucia Zouks
2021:
Winner: St Kitts and Nevis Patriots
Runner up: Saint Lucia Kings
2022:
Winner: Jamaica Tallwas
Runner up: Barbados Royals
2023:
Winner: Guyana Amazon Warriors
Runner up: Barbados Trinbago Knight Riders
Netizens expressed pleasure and excitement with the announcement of the calendar of the CPL 2024 as they await eagerly for the tournament every year. This year, the excitement has also been seen among the cricket lovers who are ready to cheer up their favourite.