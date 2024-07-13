Cocorite man suffer injuries in shooting by two masked assailants

Trinidad and Tobago: A male victim was ambushed and wounded by two masked assailants in a target shooting attack in Cocorite. The firing act was recorded at a basketball court in the area where the victim suffered the injuries over his legs on the night of Thursday, 11 July, around 09:45 pm. It is said that the man was with a woman at the site when the incident took place.

The wounded victim of the shooting attack case in Cocorite is disclosed to be a local resident of the neighbourhood in Trinidad. The man is identified in the reports by his name, Dillion Ervin, as per the documents, who lives in his house located at Harding Place. The victim was present at the spot with a company woman when he was targeted by the masked assailants.

As per the known details about the case of the shooting in Cocorite, Dillion Ervin was liming at Waterhole and was having a conversation with the lady at the basketball court near building three at the time. Unexpectedly, two male suspects arrived at the place, who were hiding their identities and covering their faces with masks. The suspect was also laced with firearms, which they were about to use against the victim.

It is mentioned that the unknown armed suspect came into the site of the victim from a distance who was approaching him. The victim spotted that one assailant raised his gun and pointed in his direction in order to shoot him. As the victim saw the assailants prepared to attack him, the man became fearful for his life and immediately attempted to escape for his safety.

Subsequently, the man ran in the opposite direction from the armed assailants but failed in the attempt. The assailants began shooting at the Cocorite man as he started running away from them. The victim, Dillion Ervin, got hit in the open fire and sustained gunshot wounds on his legs. The victim collapsed along the roadway after getting shot, while the assailants left the place instantly.

The victim raised the alarm to grab some help from the people nearby. The man was helped and was taken to the Saint James Medical Complex under medical observation. At the health facility, the victim was examined and given initial treatment after which he was assisted to the Port of Spain General Hospital after getting into the stable condition.

The information about the criminal case of Cocorite, which wounded a man in the targeted shooting, was passed to the police department. The case was filed, and the party of officers, including PC Bocage and PC Morgan from the Western Division Task Force, took action in response. The members of the TTR also got involved in the case and searched the crime scene.

The crime scene investigators, along with other officers, investigated the shooting site of Cocorite and collected relevant evidence. The investigating team found eleven casings of spent 9 mm ammunition, thirteen shells of 0.40 caliper ammunition, and two active 9 mm ammunition from the site, which were seized as clues. The inquiries are being conducted under the surveillance of PC Phipps.