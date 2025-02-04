Onyx 2025 returns to Marriott Ballroom this March

The celebration will be held under the theme- “Mental Wealth” with an aim to raise awareness for mental wellness.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Onyx 2025 is all set to return to Marriott Ballroom Hotel on March 15, 2025 (Saturday), aiming to celebrate music, fashion and mental well-being. The event will highlight the strategies to enhance education for mental health by interacting with the citizens through different activities.

The celebration will be held under the theme- “Mental Wealth” with an aim to raise awareness for mental wellness. It will foster the significance of the positive changes and focus on enhancing the mental health of the citizens across St Kitts and Nevis. The importance of the collective celebration will be outlined during the event with an intent to foster interactions and engagements with the citizens.

Cultural performances to showcase culture and heritage of St Kitts and Nevis

The event will also feature the cultural performances of several key figures and other local artistes who will showcase the beauty of the local culture and heritage. It will foster the engagement among the attendees, outlining the potential of St Kitts and Nevis as an ideal tourism destination.

Besides this, the headlining performance of the night will be JayDos who runs a rehabilitation centre for mental health patients. The performance of JayDos will make the public about consequences of mental health and its unparalleled effects on the lives of human beings. He will also highlight the significance of rehabilitation, strength and resilience, aiming to celebrate the healthy lifestyles among the citizens.

The performer will be joined by iconic DeJour who will showcase his electric energy, making the night unforgettable for the attendees who will enhance their experience. The event will also feature the legendary Mr Mention who will perform along with his renowned Sugarband where they will take the stage to entertain the audience.

Tickets for Onyx 2025

The tickets for the event are now on sale as people are allowed to purchase the tickets for Tier 1 at Skin or Pelican Mall. The authorities invited the patrons to get their tickets and extend support to the initiatives to promote mental health.