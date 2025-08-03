Trinidad Senator and NCIC President Deoroop Teemal Passes Away

NCIC confirmed his death in an official statement released on their social media.

Trinidad: Senator Deoroop Teemal and the President of the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC) has passed away on Sunday morning. This was confirmed by NCIC in an official statement.

The NCIC didn’t revealed the President’s cause of death but emphasized on his legacy and contributions to the cultural development of Trinidad and Tobago specifically the Indian diaspora.

“Senator Teemal was a dedicated leader and a passionate advocate for cultural preservation and community development. His commitment and service have left a lasting impact on our nation,” the statement read.

The NCIC further extended their condolences to his family, friends and relatives. The funeral details of the President will be shared later.

Teemal was notably a Civil and structural engineer and project manager with 37 years of experience in project management and other fields. He was first appointed to the senate in 2020 and since then has worked for the development of Trinidad and Tobago. He was well known for his community works and had also served as an Executive member of several NGO’s.

Following his death, tributes have poured in with locals calling him a ‘Wonderful Person’ and a great loss to ‘Hindu Community in Trinidad and Tobago’.

Raffie Hosien, a user on Facebook wrote, “A wonderful person...my deepest condolences to his family...OM SADGATI.”

Another user named Rosanna Sookdeo wrote, “Mr Teemal will be sadly missed by his family and the Community May his soul Rest in Eternal Peace.”