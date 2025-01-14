Odyssey of the Seas docks in Port Zante for first time

At the inaugural call, the cruise ship brought over 3000 passengers and enhance the presence of St Kitts as the leading tourist destination.

St Kitts and Nevis: Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas docked in Port Zante for the first time on Saturday (January 11, 2025). At the inaugural call, the cruise ship brought over 3000 passengers and enhance the presence of St Kitts as the leading tourist destination.

Odyssey of the Seas has the capacity to carry around 4,198 passengers and 1550 crew members, aiming to provide enhanced experience to the tourists. It is considered the revolutionary vessel that was added into the fleet of the Royal Caribbean.

Odyssey of the Seas

The cruise ship is designed with an array of world-class amenities, aiming to accommodate every type of passenger such as families, adventure seekers and enthusiasts who are seeking to relax.

Odyssey of the Seas offers immersive entertainment, exclusive dining experience and other thrilling activities on the shores of St Kitts and Nevis. The tourists are allowed to participate in activities such as Flow Rider surf simulator, rock climbing wall, bumper cars and virtual reality games in the Sea Plex and the Sky Pad trampoline, aiming to enhance their adventurous experience.

Tourists are also asked to select activities from the list including North Star, a glass observation capsule and RipCord by iFly and a skydiving simulator. These activities are meant to provide enhanced experience for the tourists at sea.

Benefits for the cruise arrivals in St Kitts

Passengers explored the natural offerings of St Kitts at Port Zante and bought the local products that graced the authenticity of the country. Cruise ship’s inaugural call brought several benefits to the tourism and local economy of the country, providing enhanced business opportunities to the street vendors and other small business owners.

In addition to that, passengers explored the island’s breathtaking landscapes, rich cultural heritage and other vibrant local experiences. They explored the hotspot destinations such as UNESCO-listed Brimstone Hill Fortress, St Kitts Scenic Railway and other pristine beaches.