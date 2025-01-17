First HMPV case confirmed in Trinidad and Tobago

Trinidad and Tobago confirmed seven cases of HMPV in 2024, 9 in 2023, 1 in 2022, 5 in 2020, and 12 in 2019, making it non-notifiable disease.

Trinidad and Tobago: The first case of the HMPV (Human Metapneumovirus) is confirmed in Trinidad and Tobago by St Augustine Medical Lab on Thursday. The patient tested positive for the virus in November 2024 after he went through a test through a Nasopharyngeal swab sample using PCR lab.

However, the details of the patient were not provided by the lab as the sample was in limited amount for the doctors to determine the condition. The Ministry of Health reacted to the situation and stated that this is not the first time that Trinidad and Tobago reported the case of HMPV.

As per the Ministry, the case in the November could not be considered the first case of the virus in the November as it has been in circulation worldwide since 2021. Minister Deyal Singh added that the country confirmed several cases during the period 2019 to 2024, making the situation normal for the citizens.

The ministry also described the situation by calling HMPV as not a new virus in the world and added that there is no need to report the situation. The Health Ministry also urged the public to remain cautious and asked media houses not to exaggerate the situation as they will provide the information to the public by themselves if needed.

According to the ministry, Trinidad and Tobago confirmed seven cases of HMPV in 2024, 9 in 2023, 1 in 2022, 5 in 2020, and 12 in 2019, making it non-notifiable disease. However, the virus has been rising across the globe following its sudden outburst in China in 2024 and world health authorities also asked the public to remain cautious.

What is HMPV?

The virus is related to respiratory infections which are likely to be found frequently among children, elderly people and people with weak immune systems. It is detected with low to severe symptoms of the flu or common cold. Other symptoms included fever, cough, nasal congestion, shortness of breath and wheezing.

In the prevention tips, things such as washing hands, avoiding close contact with other individuals and enhance the cleanliness around the surroundings.