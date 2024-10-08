St Kitts and Nevis launches Pajama Talk party, applications invited

The Pajama Party will be held in light of promoting inclusivity among young boys and girls aged between 13 to 16 can participate in the same.

St Kitts and Nevis: The Department of Youth has launched a Pajama Talks Session, to provide the teens an innovative opportunity to come together and discuss important life issues. The Party will take place on 16th November 2024 from 6:00 pm to 7:00 am at the Lodge Community Centre.

The Pajama Party will be held in light of promoting inclusivity among young boys and girls aged between 13 to 16 can participate in the same. The authorities announced the talk session as they wrote, "Prepare for an Inspiring Evening with engaging discussions, interactive Workshops, and Motivational Speeches."

The Pajama Talks event will have a registration fee of $25 and interested candidates will have to pay the same at the Department of Youth Empowerment directly at their office on 3rd Floor of the Cable Building. The ticket price will include Dinner and Breakfast and more details about the event can be fetched at the office itself.

The Talk session will include a discussion on addressing both physical and mental health, and the meeting will also include an engaging session to discuss practices for a healthy lifestyle. The session will continue with talks over creativity and innovation, through planned activities encouraging the children to think out of the box.

A brief discussion however will also be held over Career and future planning where teens will get the chance to explore different career paths to understand the importance of setting goals early in life.

Beyond discussions, the Pajama Talk session will include interactive workshops, several activities focusing on the need for teamwork, and motivational addresses by leaders in the association and other professionals to create a sense of Unity among them and foster teamwork.

The night is set to be filled with fun and laughter activities, making the teens enjoy the night and helping them to establish stronger bonds with their fellows. For more information, the interested candidates can contact the authorities at their office or through email and call at their official contacts.