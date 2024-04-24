British Airways to serve travellers with “Mount Gay Rum” on journey to Barbados

British Airways is all set to provide travellers with a chance to sip “Mount Gay Rum” on their journey to Barbados for the first time ever.

Barbados: British Airways is all set to provide travellers with a chance to sip “Mount Gay Rum” on their journey to Barbados for the first time ever. The opportunity will mark the occasion of 70 years of the establishment of the relationship between the airline and the nation.

During the month of April, Mount Gay will be served on board all British Airways flights, which will operate from the United Kingdom to Barbados. The offer will celebrate the airline’s 70th anniversary of direct flights between the two countries.

Under the theme- “Cheers to 7 decades”, British Airways will celebrate the establishment of relations with Mount Gay Rum Service and enhance the travel experience for visitors traveling to Barbados. The offer is aimed at increasing their impact and and horizons in the Caribbean.

Mount Gay Rum also shared the details and stated that this April, passengers flying London Heathrow or Gatwick can sip XO in First and Club World or Eclipse in World Traveller Plus and World Traveller.

Notably, British Airways marked a historic moment in its 70-year relationship with Barbados with the arrival of its 787-10 Dreamliner on the island on April 3, 2024. The aircraft uplifted the tourism sector and marked the potential of the destination in the international market.

In addition to that, British Airways also extended flights to Barbados from 12 to 14 flights with the introduction of the new aircraft. With the new service, the airline will operate service two times a day to Barbados with one flight will fly to and from London, Heathrow and another one from London, Gatwick.

British Airways will also provide service two times per week from London, Gatewick to Barbados which is also a part of their 7 decades celebration. The British Airways is known for its super-seamless service with the facilities for passenger comfort and impressive efficiency.

The flying capacity of the aircraft is around 10,000 miles, and it uses 20% more fuel than similar-sized aircraft.