British airways’ Dreamliner 787-10 to begin London-Barbados flights in March 2024

Barbados: The new British Airways luxury Dreamliner 787-10 is all set to commence service from London to Barbados on March 25, 2024. During the summer season, the capacity of the airline will also be increased by 10%, enhancing connectivity between the two countries.

The announcement was made by Minister of Tourism and International Transport of Barbados – Ian Gooding, at the Hotel and Tourism Association Quarterly Meeting on Wednesday. He provided updates on the progress and upcoming projects of the tourism industry of Barbados.

Emphasizing the benefits of the new service, he said that the service will open new doors for the tourism industry of Barbados. It will also make tourists from London visit the country and enhance the holiday experience during the summer season.

The minister also shed light on several other aspects of the tourism industry including cruise, airlift, and other events which have the potential to bring tourists to the shores of Barbados.

Airlift

Speaking about airlift, Minister Gooding said that Barbados recorded 566,276 visitor arrivals between January 1, 2023, and November 30, 2023. The figures marked a 93% recovery of 2018 numbers, which stood at 598,778 for the same period.

He announced that there will be an 11% increase in capacity from the Canadian market this winter season. It will boost the tourism industry as the market of Canada provides a huge chunk of tourists to the country.

For the European market, Barbados featured the return of the winter service of Condor Airline with a bigger 310-seat aircraft. At the same time, Cop Airlines has also expanded the service to Latin and South America to three flights weekly.

Barbados is also one of the Caribbean destinations featuring expansion of the interCaribbean’s intra-regional travel and airlift.

Cruise

Minister Gooding said that 392 cruise calls have been confirmed with an estimated 715,527 passengers for the winter season. Notably, last year, Barbados welcomed 358 cruise calls with 608,583 passengers, indicating an 18% increase this year.

Further, 21 homeporting vessels and 17 inaugural vessels are confirmed to grace the shores of Barbados this cruise season. The vessels will include the Ritz Carlton Luxury Yacht collection and the Emerald Azzura from the Vista Oceania cruises.

Marketing

Barbados is all set to host the Cricket World Cup in 2024. Minister of Tourism said that cricket fans will explore the country during the World Cup with the help of the service of several airlines.

Barbados will also launch a “Come Home” marketing campaign in 2024 to attract tourists with offerings of the country.

The “We Gatherin” 2025 campaign will also be launched in Barbados, which will target the global diaspora.

Minister Gooding said that these initiatives will showcase the offerings of Barbados and position it as an ideal destination at the global level.