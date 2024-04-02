British Airways’ 787-10 Dreamliner lands at Barbados from London, expands service from 12 to 14 flights

British Airways has introduced the new aircraft 787-10 Dreamliner from London, Heathrow to Barbados for the first time and decided to expand the service from 12 to 14 flights.

Barbados: British Airways has introduced the new aircraft 787-10 Dreamliner from London, Heathrow to Barbados for the first time and decided to expand the service from 12 to 14 flights. The decision has come as part of the activities to mark 70 years of airline operating to the destination.

The new aircraft of the British Airways landed at Barbados on Easter Sunday which was welcomed by the tourism authority and other officials at the Grantley Adams International Airport. The introduction of the new aircraft is part of the airline’s extension of the service which will be provided into the first weeks of April 2024.

During the period, the airline will operate flights two times a day to Barbados as one flight will fly to and from London, Heathrow, and another one from London, Gatwick. The additional service of two flights per week from London, Gatewick to Barbados also added to the expansion.

Notably, the new aircraft also arrived at the Grantley Adams International Airport from Heathrow International Airport on Sunday evening. The 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft is known for its efficient service and cutting-edge technology.

The first of two flights was captained by Stephan Faulks and Rupert Weises and touched down at the airport at 3:00 pm. The flight carried more than 266 passengers who were welcomed at the airport with the soothing music treat and other cultural performances.

According to British Airways, the aircraft provided super-seamless service with the facilities for passenger comfort and impressive efficiency. It is also considered for its exceptional flying service with new amenities and features.

British Airways stated that the 787-10 Dreamliner consisted of 256 seats and its design is ensured the seamless travelling of the customers. The flying capacity of the aircraft is almost 10,000 miles without refueling and it uses 20% more fuel than similar-sized aircraft.

Barbados and British Airways completed 70 years of the establishment of the relations on Sunday and the celebration has been taking place in the country to mark the collaboration. The expansion of the service also marked one of the activities towards the celebrations.

Minister of Tourism- Ian Gooding Edghill expressed pleasure and said that the 70 years remained quite memorable and the expansion of the service with new aircraft marked the potential of the destination in the tourism industry.

He further mentioned that Barbados has been progressing rapidly in the airlift sector and the winter season would possibly remain quite effective for both passengers as well as the tourism sector of the country.