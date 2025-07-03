LIAT launches new flights between Montego Bay and Kingston

Jamaica: LIAT has launched the service of the flights between Montego Bay and Kingston which will come into effect on Friday, July 11, 2025. The service will mark the return of the intra-island flights between the two cities in Jamaica after a five year absence.

The carrier will provide the service out of Sangster International Airport and help in making a major milestone in which two big cities of Jamaica will be connected. The flight will mitigate the demand of the travellers and enhance the connections across Jamaica.

The announcement was made by Shane Munroe, Chief Executive Officer of MBJ Airport Limited who expressed delight in enhancing the service of the airline across the island nation.

LIAT will provide service between Montego Bay and Kingston for three times per week, fulfilling the demand of the customers. Munroe added that the service is also aimed at expanding regional connectivity and promoting the tourism sector of Jamaica through the airlift sector.

He added that the airline service aligns with the airport’s ongoing push which will help in expanding regional connectivity. It will also help in easing travel for both business and leisure passengers.

As per the tourism officials, the reintroduction of domestic air service will serve as the game-changer for the island’s transportation infrastructure. It will also help in reducing travel time and further support growth in different sectors such as tourism, medical logistics and commerce.

The journey between Montego Bay and Kingston will take around 2.5 hours by car and about 3.5 hours by bus. However, with the reintroduction of the flight between the two cities will take just 25 minutes which is considered a dramatic reduction that could redefine convenience for both business and leisure travellers.

The new service of LIAT to Antigua and Barbuda will also mark a broader Caribbean airlift strategy, aiming to enhance the connections between Jamaica and its eastern Caribbean neighbours.