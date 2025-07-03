Dominican Dancer Files $10M Lawsuit Against Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Dominica: Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs who was just relieved of three of the major charges from a trial held yesterday at court, a Dominican Dancer has filed a $10 million lawsuit which has again landed him into trouble.

According to a report by Variety Magazine, Edmond Laurent, the Dominican Dancer and former model cum actor filed the lawsuit on Tuesday July 1st, in Los Angeles Superior Court accusing him of drugging, sexual assault and intentional transmission of sexually transmitted diseases.

Laurent, the dancer filed a 32-page long lawsuit in which he also mentioned several unnamed individuals and accused them of assault, civil conspiracy, sexual battery and emotional distress. The report outlined that the assault began in 2000 when Laurent who identifies himself as heterosexual was invited to perform at a private event at the Los Angeles Hotel.

The report mentioned that Laurent encountered a masked man upon arrival who wanted a private dance, to which he agreed. The report from the media outlet revealed that the masked man was Combs and he paid the dancer and asked her to leave.

A few days after the initial meeting, Laurent said he was contacted again and invited to perform for the same couple. After the performance, the female companion allegedly propositioned him for sex while Combs watched. He agreed and then later was paid an additional $1000 for the act.

The lawsuit further alleges that subsequent encounters also took place which further escalated into a non-consensual sexual abuse. Laurent accuses Combs and the unnamed woman of drugging him with different substanc3es including Rohypnol, Ketamine which resulted in memory loss and incapacitation.

The report also sheds light on one of the incidents where Laurent claimed that he woke up naked, covered in baby oil and experiencing extreme pain, which he believed that involved sexual assault. The lawsuit, however, also accuses combs of intentionally exposing Laurent to a sexually transmitted disease from a ruptured condom.

“This lawsuit is not just about seeking justice for one man, it is about holding powerful individuals accountable when they use their influence to exploit, degrade, and destroy lives behind closed doors,” said Rodney Diggs, one of Laurent’s attorneys. “For years, Mr. Laurent suffered in silence, his career, body, and spirit irreparably damaged by the trauma he endured. Today, that silence ends.”

Notably, the Lawsuit comes just in time when diddy had been appeared in front of the court for five charges he had been accused of. He has however been dismissed of three of the major charges, which may have landed him into a lifetime in prison, but still is guilty for two charges to which a final hearing will take place in October.