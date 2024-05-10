Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week to officially begin on May 4

The calendar of the much-anticipated Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week 2024 has been unveiled, aiming to provide an authentic food experience from May 4 to 19, 2024.

Antigua and Barbuda: The calendar of the much-anticipated Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week 2024 has been unveiled, aiming to provide an authentic food experience from May 4 to 19, 2024. The festival will officially begin with different activities and events such as a Six-course Antigua tasting menu and the Caribbean Night.

The festival will kick off with Annual Food and Art Experience on May 5, 2024, welcoming the food lovers and enthusiasts from across the globe from 4 pm to 10 pm. The event will take place at Daw’s Hill Interpretation Centre with an entry ticket of EC$60.

The second day of the festival will feature the Annual Food Forum under the theme- “Nourishing the Future,” which will be held on May 7, 2024 from 8 am to 4: 30 pm at John E. St Luce Finance Centre. The entry ticket for the attendees will be $25EC and EC$100, including the local lunch with authentic Antiguan cuisine.

The Caribbean Night and Bonfire on the bech will be held at Wild Tamarind Beach Club from 5 pm to 7 pm on May 8, 2024 with the entry ticket of US$75. May 9 will feature the staging of the Roti Master Class, inviting the food lovers from across the globe to showcase their skilles in the culinary industry.

The event will take place at Loose Cannon Beach bar’s school of Cooking, English Harbour with the entry cost of $100 US from 10 am to 1 pm. On the same day, the second event, named Launch of Pepperpot Rum Shop, will start at 11 am and end at 7 pm at Treehouse Beach Club with an entry ticket of U$50.

The third event of the day will be a Six-course Antiguan tasting menu with Cocktail Pairings, starting at 7 pm at Watherhill Hotel at the cost of $250 EC. Cove Restaurant Event- Tasting Menu will be held on May 10, 2024 from 6 pm to 8 pm with the cost of US$75.

The second event of the day will be a Four-course Dinner and Wine Pairing, which will be held from 6 pm to 8: 30 pm at Sheer Rocks with an entry ticket of US$75. The Multicourse Korea Dinner with wine pairings will be held on May 11 from 6: 30 pm to 9 pm at Carlisle Bay at the cost of US$105.

The event, which will be held on May 12, 2024, from 2 pm to 11: 55 pm with the entry cost of EC$300, is Farmers Only All-inclusive Barnyard. The Bay House Sunset Cocktail Party will be held on May 15, 2024 from 5: 30 pm to 8 pm with the cost of US$50. Six-course Antiguan tasting menu with cocktail choice pairing has also been scheduled to take place on May 18, 2024 at 7 pm at Weatherhills Hotel with the cost of $250 EC.

May 19 will feature Restaurant Week Closing Party from 1 pm to 6 pm at Rokuni Willikies with the cost of XCD$300. The event will include food, drinks, and shuttle service.