Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week 2024 to feature 65 restaurants, 5 chefs

Antigua and Barbuda: The second edition of the much-anticipated Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week is all set to return with 65 restaurants from May 4 to 19, 2024. Marking the presence of five chefs, the event is designed to offer exceptional dining experience with the nation’s diverse food, art and culture.

During the two-week-long celebration, visitors and nationals will have the best culinary experiences at events such as “The Pepperpot Rum Shop.” Chef Andi Oliver will also take part in the event by showcasing 100-day food and cultural pop-ups.

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority anticipated the record-breaking participation of the food-loving locals and tourists from across the globe. It will also serve as the platform to enhance the local food products and celebrate the rich and exclusive heritage of the Caribbean.

The first chef on the list is Kareem Roberts, who began his kitchen journey at the age of 26 at the small café in St John’s, Antigua. He further moved to the high-volume kitchens at Sandals Grande Antigua and showcased the variety of kitchens in the United Kingdom.

He also worked in the position of Head Chef of Trinity, a contemporary British restaurant in Cambridge. Roberts is all set to return to Antigua to showcase his creativity and passion at the food fair.

Cookbook Author Althea Brown will also participate in the week and will showcase the simplified recipes made accessible with diet-specific tweaks. She wrote the bestselling cookbook Caribbean Paleo and talked about the Guyanese food and the cuisine of the Caribbean.

The third chef in the line is Angel Barreto, who has gained name and fame through several pageant and food competitions as he remained a three-time James Beard Foundation Award semi-finalist and finalist.

He is best known for his contemporary Korean cuisine at Anju in Washington and has worked to promote the cuisine of the Caribbean. The fourth chef is Digby Stridiron, who is inspired by ingredients that are indigenous to the Caribbean.

He has gained appreciation across the region with his work as chef of award-winning restaurants Balter and Braata in St Croix, which has been promoting the Caribbean delicious.

The last chef in the lineup is Sommelier Nadine Brown, who was born and raised in Jamaica and gained acclamation in the food industry with time. She will showcase the benefits of Caribbean cuisine and make the tourists explore her popular dinner series.

The schedule of events for Restaurant Week will feature the Prix Fixe menus and discounted dining packages with price between USD25 and USD75. It will also include lunch, dinner, wine, and cocktails for more than 20 restaurants.

The events such as “Eat Like a Local.” will provide exceptional options to the attendees and encourage locals and tourists to enjoy old favourites and also explore new restaurants and cuisines. Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week 2024 will also offer special dining experiences to restaurants and food lovers, aiming to promote the local declious of the country.

The second edition will also celebrate the art and culture of local community of Antigua and Barbuda and provide them a platform to interact with the market from the globe.