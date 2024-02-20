Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week set to return with second edition

The second annual Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week is all set to return from May 4 to 19, 2024 with the arrival of the celebrity chefs and culinary arts professionals.

Antigua and Barbuda: The second annual Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week is all set to return from May 4 to 19, 2024 with the arrival of the celebrity chefs and culinary arts professionals. The week-long celebration will feature special and discounted dining.

The celebration is designed to showcase the delicious and diverse food of Antigua and Barbuda to the attendees. The restaurants, art, and culture will be part of the event, featuring the return of Chef Andi Oliver in the headline event named “The Pepperpot Rum Shop” which is a 100-day food and cultural pop-up.

The schedule of events for Restaurant Week will feature Prix Fixe menus with discounted dining packages. The package will include lunch, dinner, wine and cocktails from more than 20 restaurants. The rate of th package will start from USD25 to USD75.

The dishes of the event will suit all tastes with proper dietary requirements which will be available at the different desks. The entertainment, music, and children’s activities will make the tourists enjoy the event and enhance their experience at the festival.

The Pepperpot Rum Shop is a 100-day pop-up destination which is created by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority. The Treehouse Beach Club and British Chef television and radio broadcaster Andi Oliver will also be part of the event who has ancestral roots in Antigua.

The Pepperpot is the national dish of Antigua and Barbuda with the concept originally founded with the successful 2023 release of Oliver’s recipe book which is named “The Peperpot Diaries: Stories from My Caribbean Table.”

Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority will announce the final schedule and lineup of the Restaurant Week. The event is the annual celebration highlighting the best culinary experiences with the favorite casual spots to multi-course menus at the finest restaurants.

The Caribbean celebrity chefs and guests are expected to draw record-breaking participation from food-loving locals and tourists.