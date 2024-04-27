Accused man charged after surrender for 2021 Portmore shooting

Jamaica: A 45-year-old man charged after three years of being on the run for the 2021 case of injuring two men in the shooting attack in Portmore. The man was taken under custody and laid with charges after he himself turned to the police with his attorney on Wednesday, 24 April.

As per the reports, the criminal incident of the shooting attack on two individuals was recorded on the night of Monday, 21 June 2021 in the municipality of Portmore. Portmore is a town of Jamaica in the southwestern part of the island.

The accused man is identified in the police reports as a resident of the Waterford locality of Portmore in the Saint Catherine parish of Jamaica. The name of the suspect is disclosed as Darian Clarke, who is a photographer by profession.

On the day of the incident, it is mentioned that three men were travelling on foot along Biscayne Road in the locality of Portmore. At nearly 10:00 pm, while the three individuals were returning back from a party they found the accused man, Darian Clarke, on the way.

It is said that the suspect was acting weirdly and in a suspicious manner. The complainant mentioned in his words that on the day, the accused suddenly hid himself in the bushes near the roadway. The suspicious acts of the suspect made the three men fearful for their lives and they decided to stay for a bit in the way.

The three men started observing the movements of the suspect and what he was doing before passing from the place. After sometime when all three decided to move ahead and leave the place. As they went ahead, the suspect aggressively disclosed himself in front of them.

Reportedly, the accused was armed with a firearm with the use of which he attacked the three individuals by opening a firing against them. Among three suspects, one was able to escape the unexpected shooting attack while the two others got hit by the bullets and got injured.

In the Portmore shooting attack, no death was recorded. Eventually, the injured victims were treated for the gunshot wounds and were also able to survive. Anyhow, after the escape, the report was made to the police department in response to which a team of officers took charge and went to the shooting site.

As the police officers went to the crime scene, the suspect had already made his way out of the site. The investigating officers took the site under their control and initiated the proceedings. The case continued since then and was not solved as the police officers were not able to trace the culprit of the Portmore shooting till his surrender.

After the surrender, the accused was taken under custody for an interrogation process after which he was charged with the offences of shooting with intent, two counts of wounding with intent, illegal possession of a firearm, and possession of ammunition without permission. The accused will be soon taken to the court for the hearing in the case.