30-year-old man killed by shooting in Maraval, one injured

Trinidad and Tobago: The capital of the Twin Island Federation recorded one more murder as a man got killed by shooting in the Maraval suburb of Port of Spain. With the dead victim, one other man also suffered the injury in the fatal attack on the night of Sunday, 05 May, around 9:40 pm.

Both the victims of the fatal shooting attack were identified in the reports, as per which they were the local residents of Moraldo Street in Maraval, Port of Spain, the capital of Trinidad and Tobago. The criminal act of the fatal shooting was also conducted in the same neighbourhood where they lived.

As per the sources, the victims were shot by the culprits on the day while they were present in the neighbourhood at the time. The loud explosions of the shooting were heard by the people near the location in Maraval. The people out of concern tried to look around for the source of the incident where they found two victims lying on the ground in a critical condition.

The people went for their rescue but were not able to spot any suspect at the place as the culprit had already made his way out of the shooting site. The information was instantly passed to the law protection unit about the shooting attack on two men in a neighbourhood of Maraval. For medical help, the emergency health service was also alerted about the critical situation.

The two victims of the Maraval shooting case were identified as a 30-year-old man whose name was documented as Clinton Cross and commonly known among the people as Bolo. While the other victim was a 28-year-old man known with his name as Stefan Boissierre.

The responding team of police officers arrived at the motioned location of the neighbourhood where they spotted the victims covered with their blood. On examination, they found that the victims suffered from multiple gunshots. The crime scene was taken under control by the officers on duty for investigation under the guidance of Sergeant Romeo and Cpl Pereira.

At the crime scene, one of the victims, Clinton Cross, lost his life as he was not able to survive the critical wounds of gunshots over his body. Meanwhile, the other injured victim. Who got shot in his hand was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital for medical attention. The man was treated for the injuries and reported in stable condition. The police officers are conducting the investigation after collecting the spent shells of 7.62 mm and 9 mm from the crime scene as clues.

The last such case of murder by shooting recorded in the suburb of Maraval was on Thursday, 21 March. In that case, the victim was identified as Nigel Cyrus who was killed by the shooting attack along Saut Deau Road. The victim was a real estate agent by profession who was commonly known among people as Jellows.