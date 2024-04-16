21-year-old man murdered in Old Harbour shooting.

21-year-old man in the town of Old Harbour died in a lethal shooting attack that took place on Saturday, 13 April.

As per the sources, the incident of the lethal shooting attack of Old Harbour against the young victim man took place on the day by an unknown assailant. While the man was at his home and involved in his daily chorus, the assailants approached him and launched the firing which became the cause of his death.

It is said that the crime was highlighted when the sound of explosions due to the shooting was heard by the local people of the Panton Lane community at nearly 3:00 pm, in Old Harbour, a town in the Saint Catherine Parish of Jamaica.

As per the statement recorded, the people of the neighborhood spotted the victim of the shooting attack when they came out to look for the reason for the explosions. It is said that the victim was running out of his house in an effort to save his life in injured condition, after which he fell down on the way.

The neighbours wasted no time and instantly summoned the emergency health services and informed the act of the fatal shooting of a young man in Old Harbour to the police department. In response to the shooting information, a team of investigation officers from the Saint Catherine police department took action and arrived at the mentioned point in the community.

The police officers saw the injured body of the victim at the crime scene who was still breathing and confirmed the report of the shooting attack. The officers took an instant look at the injuries and mentioned it as the result of gunshots fired at him by unknown assailants.

The suffering victim was then immediately taken to the Spanish Town Hospital for treatment under medical observation. The victim was attended to by the medical staff on duty, anyhow, he was pronounced dead officially as the man was not able to survive the injuries of the shooting.

The deceased victim of the Old Harbour shooting attack was identified by the law enforcement unit with his documented name of Tyrone Roberts. Tyrone Roberts was a construction worker by profession, working at Marlie Acres in Old Harbour.

The victim, Tyrone Roberts, was commonly known in the community by his nickname of Gungu. The police officers launched an operation to trace the culprits involved in the attack on the victim. The crime site is seized by the officers to grab clues left behind by the unknown assailants.