Investigation underway in Spanish Town murder case

Police department started the investigation in a murder case after the discovery of the dead body of a man in Spanish Town.

Jamaica: The law enforcement department started the investigation in a murder case after the discovery of the dead body of a man in Spanish Town. The dead man was found on the noon of Saturday, 14 April, around 11:40 am near Tawes Meadows.

The identity of the deceased man in the murder case of Spanish Town, a city in the Saint Catherine parish of Jamaica, is not known yet. The police department is looking for the documented identification of the 5 feet 7 inches tall dead man, as per sources.

It is assumed by the investigation department that the cause of the death of the victim is a fatal shooting attack. The reason behind the assumption is the wounds noticed on the dead body of the victim by the investigating team of officers.

As per the reports, the murder was noticed by the residents in the neighbourhood of Tawes Meadows in Spanish Town on the day. At nearly 11:40 am the law enforcement agency received the information of a dead body lying near a tyre shop in the community.

After receiving the report of the crime in the region of their jurisdiction, a team of Investigation officers from the Saint Catherine North police came into action. The police officers on duty arrived at the mentioned address of Spanish Town where murder was observed.

It is mentioned that the police officers observed the dead body of the victim on the crime site. On the examination of the body, the law protectors found the victim man missing his left eye due to a wound. The wound was expected to be of a gunshot which potentially became the reason for the death.

The police officers followed the basic procedures and seized the entire place to protect the relevant clues left behind by the unknown culprits of the murder. The report of murder in Spanish Town was confirmed and the inquiry was initiated.

The body of the dead victim was ordered to be removed from the site of the crime and transferred to forensics for the further procedures and post-mortem. Meanwhile, the police department is conducting an investigation to trace the culprits. The reason behind the lethal attack against the victim is also not known which officers are trying to figure out.

The local people of Jamaica are sharing their views on the Spanish Town murder case. People are saying, “The reason behind so much crime is ignorance towards our duty in the society. If we keep the criminals aside, the normal people are also not doing really good things. It’s just who is at what side of jail bars.”

People also said, “We are lacking as a united society. Terms like community are just words now. Nobody stays together and no one stands for each other, that is why criminals are getting so fearless. People in gatherings are also alone in real, that is the reason why most crimes take place in places filled with people rather than a silent and abandoned place.”