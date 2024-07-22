Rio Claro murder: 23-year-old man shot and killed at his home

Trinidad and Tobago: The law protection unit of the twin island nation of the Caribbean is probing a case of murder of a male victim at his home in the locality of Rio Claro. The 23-year-old victim was found dead after he lost his life due to the fatal wounds of gunshots he got during the shooting attack on the evening of Saturday, 20 July, around 06:00 pm. The house where the crime took place is located along Poole Valley Road, Guayaguayare Road, Rio Claro.

The deceased victim of the murder case in Rio Claro was attacked by two suspects on the day who were reportedly armed with lethal weapons. The dead man in his early twenties is identified and mentioned in the reports by his documented name, Keston Alexander. Keston Alexander was also known as Milky among the people, who was a local resident of Rio Claro in Trinidad.

As per the reports about the Rio Claro murder case, the victim man was present in the outer area of his home when he was fatally attacked by the two assailants. It is said that the man was taking a bath when the two armed men approached him at his property. The victim was taking a bath in the outside bathroom of his home, which made it easy to reach him.

The time was reported at nearly 06:00 pm on the day when the two gunmen found the victim at his home and ambushed him, after which the targeted attack was executed. The two suspects raised their guns against Keston Alexander and shot him multiple times over his body, which became the reason for his death eventually.

It is said that the victim man attempted to run away from the two gunmen in order to save himself from the fatal attack aimed at him but failed as he collapsed at some distance. The suspects were able to fulfil their intention, which was clearly to kill the targeted man. Straight after the fatal shooting, the two armed suspects left the side and escaped before the arrival of anyone.

Subsequently, the unit of the police department responsible for the region of Rio Claro was notified about the incident of murder by shooting, after which the charge was taken. In response to the report of the crime, a team of lawmen responded and arrived at the house where the fatal act took place. The crime scene was instantly protected, and the investigation was started after the confirmation of the report.

At the crime scene, the responding officer found the victim covered with blood and wounds of gunshots. The body of the victim was examined; he was later declared dead and was taken for further proceedings. The police officers searched the crime-impacted area, where they found many shells of bullets that were fired against the victim. The seized shells were of 9 mm calibre. The investigation of the murder is continuing.